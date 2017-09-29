TSN Toronto reporter Mark Masters checks in daily with news and notes from Maple Leafs practices and game-day skates. The Maple Leafs practised at the MasterCard Centre on Friday before travelling to Detroit for tonight's game against the Red Wings.

- Toronto's top players will suit up for the final time in the preseason on Friday. It's the last chance to work out the kinks before opening night. For the line of Patrick Marleau, Nazem Kadri and Leo Komarov it's a chance to build some chemistry. After Thursday's practice, head coach Mike Babcock made it clear that he expects more from that group moving forward.

“As time goes on, as we start to get more and more five-on-five shifts together, there’s no doubt in my mind it’s going to be a lethal line," said Kadri, highlighting the fact that the early preseason games were dominated by special teams play.

While Kadri and Komarov have been joined at the hip in Toronto the last couple seasons, Marleau is still finding his way in his new home. Even for an Olympian with 508 NHL goals on his resume, it’s an adjustment.

“Still learning where to be on the ice in different situations," Marleau explained, "usually those are things I’ve just known, so working to figure it out as quick as possible."

“I think he’s handled it well," Kadri said. "I couldn’t imagine how it feels to come into a system like Babs’ and how he runs his practices and waving his hands everywhere and not going to the whiteboard too often, so it’s tough for new guys to pick it up right away."

Marleau, who played 19 seasons in San Jose before joining the Leafs, flashes a smile when asked about the high-temp practices in Toronto. “It’s a lot of if you get it you can stay close to the front of the line [during drills]. If you don’t, you shuffle yourself back and watch what’s going on in front of you."

As for generating chemistry, the 38-year-old isn't overly concerned.

“Things are a work in progress, obviously. We can be a little bit better on our forecheck and getting in the other team’s zone, but we’re working on it," Marleau said.

“It’s getting there," added Komarov, who has flipped to right wing this season. "It’s maybe not what we really want right now, but there's still one game today and then we start next week so we got some time here.”

- Mitch Marner created a bit of a buzz on social media on Thursday when he posted a Throwback Thursday picture of him in hockey equipment at age three.

"A lot of replies saying that it was from five years ago and stuff like that," he said with a grin. "I think it has been framed like that since I was like eight or nine so it's been framed for a while. It’s at my parents’ house. I think it’s in a trophy case in my room.”

What type of player was he at age three?

"Pretty small guy," he said with a laugh. "Not much has changed, lots of energy and always happy on the ice."

#TBT to my first hockey season, 3 years old in Mini Blades! pic.twitter.com/dquZrpArRT — Mitchell Marner (@Marner93) September 28, 2017

After a bit of a slow start to the preseason, Marner feels he and linemates James van Riemsdyk and Tyler Bozak are rounding into form. "We're getting back into game shape, which is important," Marner said. "Obviously, in the summer you lose a little bit of the chemistry and forget little things. We're getting it back and building it up again."

Marner said he has worked to improve his shot and skating (specifically his first couple strides) this year. What has van Riemsdyk focused on?

"I want to try to be better playing in the offensive zone as far as cycling and creating stuff off the cycle," the left winger revealed, "so that’s the stuff I tried to work on during the summer and we’ll see if it pays off."

- On the fourth line, Matt Martin remains a fixture on left wing and he’s had a bit of an extra jump early in the exhibition schedule. While much of the focus has been on how the younger players are adapting, Martin is also feeling a lot more comfortable as he starts the second season of his four-year deal with the Leafs.

“I feel a lot better," said Martin, who played six seasons with the Islanders before jumping to Toronto. "Just understanding day-to-day what’s expected here. In New York we never morning skated, practices were a lot longer and just the way everything’s run on a day-to-day basis is so different. So, going through the season and then kind of taking the summer to understand what that’s like for 82 games will be beneficial to me.”

Projected lineup tonight in Detroit:

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Komarov

van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Marner

Martin-Moore-Brown

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Rielly-Hainsey

Rosen-Borgman

Andersen starts

Kaskisuo

Lines in practice for non-playing group:

Leivo-Aaltonen-Kapanen

Johnsson-Fehr-Soshnikov

Grundstrom-Greening-Smith

Rychel-Mueller/Gauthier-T. Moore

Liljegren-Carrick

Dermott-Polak

Valiev-Holl

Nielsen-LoVerde

McElhinney

Sparks