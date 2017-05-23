Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

OTTAWA — “Not really.”

They were words, two small words, from Erik Karlsson that make you stop and think.

The Ottawa captain said Tuesday he didn’t aggravate the fractures in his heel in Sunday’s Game 5.

“Nothing new,” Karlsson said.

With the Senators’ season on the line, Karlsson said he is good to go – and head coach Guy Boucher confirmed as much. But then Karlsson was asked if he’s physically limited in any way for Game 6.

“No,” Karlsson said. “Not really.”

He didn’t bite when asked to clarify what “not really” meant. His skates did get tangled with Pittsburgh forward Scott Wilson’s on Sunday, but returned to the game before sitting out for the third period with the score out of reach. The one benefit to losing so big was that Karlsson skated just over 12 minutes, less than half his normal playoff ice time.

Short of resting against the Rangers last round for the same reason, Karlsson has not played fewer than 20 minutes in a game since Feb. 13, 2013.

Perhaps Karlsson deflected attention because he didn’t want to make his bruises seem bigger than the others in his locker room. No player is fully healthy come game No. 100 of the season.

Or, maybe it was Karlsson’s way of saying his body shouldn’t serve as an excuse for why his production has slipped during the Eastern Conference final.

At this time of year, with a player of Karlsson’s all-world calibre, it’s difficult to decipher how much his body is not cooperating and how much the Pittsburgh Penguins are limiting his time and space.

Karlsson, who turns 27 next week, has two assists in the first five games against Pittsburgh. He entered the series with 13 points in Ottawa’s first 12 postseason games. He said the Penguins aren’t doing anything out of the ordinary to stifle him.

“I think that this series has been different than the other two,” Karlsson said. We’ve been needing different things from different guys. They’ve done a good job on their part. That’s why they’re up 3-2. At the same time, you don’t have to do anything spectacular to win games. This is the group that’s going to have to get it done.”

Boucher said Karlsson has struggled to drive offence because Ottawa has spent so much time in its own end the last few games.

That’s why Boucher said his team is hopefully done with the “run-and-gun” style the Penguins like to play.

“I know Erik looks like Superman sometimes because he can play a lot of minutes, but he's not. He's like everybody else,” Boucher said. “At some point, when you're stuck having to defend constantly because you give the puck back to the opponent, it's not about space, it's about energy. You've lost that energy to go through space when you have that space.

“If we limit that, we give ourselves a chance. If we continue to do that, well, then, we give them momentum, space, energy, enthusiasm, and everything they need to be themselves.”

Karlsson seemed to welcome Tuesday night’s challenge, even if a few fans won’t see it. The Senators are not expected to sell out the game.

“You can see it as an elimination game, or you can see it as an opportunity,” Boucher said. “We know what we choose.”

Karlsson said he didn’t wake up thinking about the fact the Sens’ season is on the line. This is the furthest he’s gone in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

“If you had told us that we’d be in this position six months ago, we would have said yes,” Karlsson said. “There’s no doubt about that. It’s a challenge for us. It’s an experience for us.”

The Senators, who have turned to their captain in the biggest moments all season long, say they are ready. It’s Karlsson who has been on stage for all the hits. In Ottawa’s 10 wins these playoffs, Karlsson was on the ice for all 10 game-winning goals.

His nose is always in the middle of the action, even if he’s been average this series – maybe due to circumstances outside of his control.

“These are fun games,” Ottawa defenceman Dion Phaneuf said. “To be playing right now, at the end of May in the conference final, Game 6. As a player, that’s why you play – to be in this situation. I’ve spent enough time watching it from the outside at my cottage.”

--

Contact Frank Seravalli on Twitter: @frank_seravalli