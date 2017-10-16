Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

It appears #colourwatch2017 is over ­– at least for Erik Karlsson.

After donning green, yellow and baby blue practice jerseys for the last three weeks, Karlsson was back wearing a traditional red Senators jersey on Monday, signaling his much-anticipated return to the lineup is imminent.

Karlsson is expected to make his season debut on Tuesday night when the Sens host the Vancouver Canucks (7:30 p.m. on TSN5).

The Senators have missed their two-time Norris Trophy winner, but not as much as expected.

Nearly two weeks into the season, Ottawa (3-0-2) remains the Eastern Conference’s only team without a loss in regulation.

Who said the Maple Leafs have been the NHL’s biggest surprise to start the season? They may not even be the biggest surprise in Ontario. The Senators have allowed nine fewer goals against in the same number of games as the Leafs.

On Saturday night, the Senators completed their first sweep of a Western Canada swing in franchise history, picking up all six points as they beat the Canucks, Oilers and Flames by a combined 15-3 margin. They allowed just one goal against in Alberta.

This marks the fifth time in Senators history they have started the season on a five-game point streak - and the first since 2007-08.

That season, of course, the Senators were coming off their only trip to the Stanley Cup Final. This season, they are coming off a surprise trip to the Eastern Conference Final, where they took the two-time champion Penguins to double overtime of Game 7.

New colour today. Like this one. pic.twitter.com/ExvZowRTyD — Sens communications (@Media_Sens) October 16, 2017

Many prognosticators called Ottawa’s run to the Eastern Conference Final a fluke. Even more said the Senators wouldn’t have a chance to make the playoffs if Karlsson missed a significant chunk of this season.

Well, the Senators netted eight of a possible 10 points without him. They were 2-3-0 without Karlsson last season, the only other five games Karlsson has missed since 2013, when Matt Cooke sliced his Achilles tendon.

The big question now facing the Sens is how quickly Karlsson can ramp up to his usual all-world level. He has led the team in scoring each of the last four seasons.

Karlsson, 27, admitted quite poignantly last month his surgically repaired ankle and foot will “take some getting used to.”

“It’s hard to truly say exactly what is different,” Karlsson told reporters. “It feels like I have a leather piece in my one ankle and you can’t really move it.”

So far, the Senators have enjoyed a balanced attack with Karlsson sidelined. Kyle Turris is alone with seven points in five games, but eight other Senators have collected at least three points through the first handful of the season.

Prized prospect Thomas Chabot was sent back to AHL Belleville to help make room for Karlsson’s return, but Chabot will eventually be back in a full-time role, after collecting a pair of assists during the Western swing.

Ottawa’s new-look defence – without Karlsson, Marc Methot (in Dallas) and Johnny Oduya (injured) – has played well in front of goaltenders Craig Anderson and Mike Condon.

Anderson has picked up where he left off last spring with a .937 save percentage and Condon allowed just one goal to Connor McDavid and the Oilers on Saturday night.

