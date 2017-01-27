Noel Butler Analyst, TSN Radio 690 Montreal Archive

LONDON - Arsène Wenger has transformed Arsenal into an elite powerhouse in European football whilst also playing a significant part in revolutionizing the methods and principles which have been adopted across top class English football today. He's a true pioneering football force in every sense.

A virtual unknown when appointed to a faltering Arsenal back in fall 1996, during Wenger’s first full season at the Highbury helm, his team emulated that most famous Arsenal team of 1970-71 and claimed a famous double. A remarkable achievement within itself, but one made all the more astonishing when factoring in Arsenal were a full 12 points behind Manchester United in the title race very deep in the season - late February, to be precise. The bar set, it became the standard bearer as to how Wenger is viewed and judged.

During Wenger’s now two-plus-decade rule at Arsenal, his club has gone on to claim two more Premier League crowns.

His 2001-02 side - led by Thierry Henry, the only player to appear in all 38 games - tset the longest winning streak in top flight English football, as they won their last 13 straight matches to claim the title - a benchmark season for Wenger in every sense.

No Wenger side, though, was more notable than the one won by the team deemed the "Invincibles," who went an entire campaign unbeaten when Wenger won his third English title in 2003-04. It had been over 100 years since the last time a club had gone unbeaten for an entire season in the top flight of English football. Henry, along with his fellow countryman Patrick Vieira, was the Arsenal linchpin in that oh, so memorable season featuring players who Wenger transformed into world-class talent, including an aging Dennis Bergkamp, rejuvenated under, ‘Le Professeur.’

The current season heralds a 13th straight campaign in which Wenger goes in search of that so far elusive fourth Premier League title. The strain is evident, and growing.

No one other manager in the league wears the 90 minutes on his face like Wenger does with his emotional well-being compromised each time Arsenal suffers defeat.

Who could ever forget that legendary Old Trafford moment back in fall 2009 when a beyond incensed Wenger dropkicked a water bottle down the touchline after his team's stoppage-time equalizer was ruled offside. Sent off by the referee, Wenger ended up on the elevated platform which divides the two Old Trafford dugouts, arms wide open remonstrating with the officials below on the pitch. The BBC described it as looking like a biblical moment.

Earlier in the match Arsenal had a clear penalty claim waived off and took the deserved lead before Wayne Rooney equalized from the penalty spot. Wenger’s team, who had won their opening two fixtures of that season conceded the most improbable of own goals - which turned out to be the game-winner - and resulted in Wenger appearing to blow a gasket. Van Persie’s disallowed added time equalizer became a nuclear moment for Wenger.

His behaviour at the Emirates this past Sunday lunchtime, certainly is Wenger’s darkest moment in over 20 years in London, N5. His fury spilled right over for a global audience to witness as Burnley were rightfully awarded a penalty in added time. Sent off as a result, Wenger took it upon himself to only walk as far as the tunnel area so he could watch the remainder of the action.

Soon after, the Arsenal manager crossed a line no one in any sport should, be it player or coach. Wenger got into a physical altercation with fourth official Anthony Taylor, pushing him not once but twice. But for the swift intervention of an Arsenal matchday steward, the incident could very well have escalated. On top of this, Wenger is reported to have called Taylor a "cheat."

Earlier in the week, Wenger was charged with misconduct by the FA with their statement alleging he used abusive and or insulting language. The statement also referenced the physical conduct with Taylor. Wenger is scheduled to attend the hearing here in London on Friday afternoon, where it’s expected he will learn his fate later in the day.

For his part, Wenger was apologetic after the final whistle last Sunday, but the cynic in me does wonder if he would have been if his team hadn’t gone on to win the match in the eighth minute of added time. The Gunners defeated Burnley 2-1, courtesy of a highly controversial penalty awarded when Laurent Koscielny was dangerously impeded on the edge of the six-yard box, but clearly offside.

If anyone had the right at the Emirates last Sunday to let their emotions get the better of them, fly off the handle and lose the plot, it should have been Wenger’s opposite number, Sean Dyche. Dyche, instead of feeling most aggrieved, showed proper class post-match. The Burnley manager was humble to a fault almost, fully aware no manner of whining or complaining would alter the outcome. Twice now this season Arsenal has controversially claimed all three points very late on. In the reverse fixture back in early October, in a match which very much appeared to be heading towards a scoreless draw, Koscielny potted Arsenal’s winner with the last meaningful action of the match. From an offside position deep inside Burnley’s penalty area, the ball ricocheted into the net off the Arsenal defender’s elbow.

Over his lengthy spell as Arsenal manager, Arsène Wenger - to his credit - has been far from suspect no. 1 for the Football Association. His disciplinary record certainly worked in his favour when back in fall 2014 he got physical with his nemesis, José Mourinho, after boldly striding over to the then-Chelsea manager’s technical area. In this instance, Wenger faced no disciplinary measures.

If Wenger does have an anomaly or flaw in his character, it’s his myopic vision, which is as evident as the well-trodden vintage sleeve on which he wipes away his matchday emotions. Any time anything contentious occurs to his team or to one of his players which goes unseen by the officials, post-match Wenger seems to always have an almost forensic type analysis of the situation. However, if the shoe is on the other foot and the opponent has reason to feel aggrieved, the old tried and tested, "I was too far away to see clearly" or "I haven’t seen the video replay" is trotted out by the man who has reshaped Arsenal in his own identity.

Wenger can also be most ungracious in defeat. This is best typified by Ronald Koeman’s comments after Everton came from behind late on to beat Arsenal at home just over a month ago. Wenger was very critical of the referee post-match for giving a corner instead of a goal kick in the lead-up to Everton’s winner. Koeman has seen it all before. Since fist managing Southampton, and now with Everton, all three times his club has played and beat Arsenal at home, Wenger has blamed his club’s defeat on the officials.

Arsenal’s win Sunday bought them temporarily within only five points of Chelsea. Now a distant eight points back, Wenger - more than any other manager in the Premier League - knows that is far from insurmountable. The wily elder statesman of English football just needs to remind the Mesut Ozils and Alexis Sanchezs of the world what happened closing in on two decades ago. Chelsea visit a desperate and very dangerous Liverpool next Tuesday night before entertaining Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in a week’s time.

Wenger’s contract is up at the end of what is his 21st season at Arsenal. I just hope that one of the very best managers ever to ply his trade in the English game isn't pipped at the post to the EPL title by a solitary point.

Let's take it back to that extraordinary comeback at Bournemouth at the start of the month where Arsenal pegged the home team back with just 20 minutes left after going 3-0 down. Olivier Giroud grabbed Arsenal’s equalizer in the second minute of added time. When the Frenchman scored, there was still over three minutes left for Wenger’s team to go on and claim one of the most unlikeliest of comebacks in Premier League history. But way too much of those three minutes were taken up by Giroud celebrating the equalizer as he relived frame-by-frame, it seemed, his scintillating scorpion goal which downed Crystal Palace just a few days earlier. Giroud’s teammates played the role of the willing cast.

At the time, I immediately remarked if that had been Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United, the Old Trafford and world football legend would have run on the pitch and hauled his players back up it in immediate search of a winner against a team that was psychologically damaged and clearly on their last legs.

Success, after all, is achieved by a series of marginal gains.