Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

Aiming to halt a five-game losing skid before it balloons into a free fall, the Toronto Maple Leafs can close the one-point gap between them and a playoff spot in a Tuesday night bout against the Detroit Red Wings.



They may be the sixth-youngest team in the NHL, and boast minimal playoff experience beyond what’s been earned by a handful of veterans, but at times that works in their favour. The Maple Leafs’ confidence hasn't wavered, even in lean stretches like now, with the chance to control their own destiny dwindling.



The key to getting back on the rails may lie in recognizing what has made the team successful to this point - and then, of course, executing.



“We had a time early on where we were playing well defensively and playing a two-way game and we got away from that. We got into a bit of a run-and-gun,” said defenceman Morgan Rielly. “Now I think we need to get back to the style of hockey that’s going to [help] us win games over a long period of time. That means playing defence and not making too many mistakes in our own end.”



After two days of spirited practices and forgoing the morning skate Tuesday, the Maple Leafs should be fresh against the Red Wings.



“Whenever you get two practice days in a row, it’s a chance to build off some things we want to work on,” Rielly said. “We’re all well aware of what lies ahead and we’re all ready for it. We got this thing going in the right direction and we want to make sure we keep it that way and there are many parts to that, but the most important thing is that we’re staying focused and moving forward.”



Toronto has scored nine goals in two games against Detroit this season, tied for most over a two-game stretch against any opponent.



But the usually high-octane Maple Leafs, who average the sixth-most goals per game in the league at 3.02, have scored eight in their last five contests, and just six at even strength. Their 16 goals against in that stretch is well above their usual pace of 2.89 per game, underscoring the importance not just of generating offence, but also taking chances away.



“I think we have more of an identity now,” forward Zach Hyman said. “…We just have to all be on the same page. We’ve done it before where we’ve all been working together and it’s worked great. That’s the goal.”



The Red Wings have made the playoffs in 25 consecutive seasons, the longest active postseason streak in North American pro sports. But hopes of continuing it are on life support; Detroit is 10 points back of a wild-card spot with 19 games to play.



Toronto’s own postseason aspirations will depend in part on how well they can harness their desperation. Detroit in an equally precarious position, and the Maple Leafs next two opponents – Philadelphia and Carolina – are in a similar spot.



“You just have to break through,” said Hyman. “Once you get that one win, they start building up and it’s just about doing things you’ve done in the past that made you successful. We’ve been through the ups and downs and you learn to deal with it, learn to deal with the pressures. Once you start doing things the right way, you’re eventually going to come out on top.”



Morning skate notes



- Toronto did not hold a regular morning skate, but Mike Babcock said he expects the same lineup against Detroit as he iced in Anaheim. That projects scratches to be Josh Leivo, Martin Marincin, Eric Fehr and Ben Smith. Based on practice, William Nylander and Connor Brown are also likely to flip lines, with Brown back beside Auston Matthews and Nylander flanking Nazem Kadri to help balance the Maple Leafs’ scoring.



- Frans Nielsen has played a handful of NHL games against his childhood friend Frederik Andersen, but he’s tallied only one goal, back in their first meeting three years ago. Nielsen is five years older than Andersen, but the netminder was best friends with Nielsen's brother, Simon, and the trio played street hockey together growing up in Herning, Denmark. The two met for dinner Monday night, and Nielsen said he’s impressed by how his friend is handling the Toronto spotlight. “I have a lot of respect for Freddie and how far he’s come as a goalie,” Nielsen said. “He’s one of the top goalies in the league and I know how hard he worked to get here. It’s fun when you grew up together and get to play in this league against each other.”



- When the Red Wings put Alexey Marchenko on waivers in early February, they were hoping he’d slip through and stay with the organization. But Toronto scooped him up, and now Jeff Blashill, who coached the defenceman in both the American Hockey League and NHL, will face him sporting the blue and white. “He’s a great person, number one. He did a ton of things for me as a player coach,” Blashill said. “He helped us win lots of games; I owe him lots because of that. He’s really, really poised under pressure, he can take a hit to make a play. He’s real smart defensively, so I wasn’t excited we lost him. I would have loved to have kept him.”