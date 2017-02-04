Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

It wasn’t pretty, but the Toronto Maple Leafs got back in the win column Saturday with a wild 6-5 victory over the Boston Bruins. The decision halted the Maple Leafs’ three-game losing streak, and put them one point back of Boston in the Atlantic Division standings. Toronto moves to 23-17-9 on the season.

Takeaways

Repeating history, times two: Back in 2013, Toronto blew a 4-1 lead to the Bruins at TD Gardens en route to a Game 7 playoff loss that won’t soon be forgotten. Saturday had an eerily similar feel, with Toronto jumping out to a 4-1 lead midway through the second period courtesy of four unanswered goals, and then watched it slip away by the halfway point of the third. Toronto’s old issues with holding leads also came back to haunt them - it was the fifth time this season the Maple Leafs blew a multi-goal advantage. Being careless with the puck in their own zone and getting manhandled throughout at the faceoff dot very nearly cost them the two points. Toronto lost 60 per cent of the night’s draws, and gave Boston optimal positioning in the offensive zone too frequently. A critical faceoff loss in their own end set up a game-tying goal by the Bruins’ late in the third period. Toronto did show more urgency and compete than they had over the recent slide, but they allowed Saturday’s game to be a much closer affair than was warranted.

Wild, Willy: Of all the Maple Leafs’ rookies, William Nylander had the most inconsistent first half of the season. He was shuffled through the lineup, challenged to get better defensively, and struggled to score at even strength. But Nylander has been blossoming of late, and put on a show in Beantown. He got Toronto on the board in the first period with superb helpers from his post-penalty kill linemates Auston Matthews and Nazem Kadri. That was just the beginning. Toronto had played nearly 210 minutes of hockey without a lead, and finally got a go-ahead goal from James van Riemsdyk in the middle frame. Nylander followed 38 seconds later with his second of the night, a fantastic 150-foot solo show of skill and patience. 1:08 after that, Toronto was on the power play and Nylander tallied the first hat trick of his NHL career with another beauty past Tuukka Rask. That was enough to chase the goaltender, and add Nylander to the list of Leafs with hat tricks this season alongside Matthews and van Riemsdyk.

Freddie less steady: It had been almost a given before the All-Star Break that the Maple Leafs would get a great performance from Frederik Andersen every night, but that hasn't been the case in the three games since. He’s posted a .780 save percentage over two and a quarter games (he was pulled halfway through the first on Tuesday) and Boston wasn’t much kinder to him. Andersen stopped 36 of 41 shots the Bruins sent his way in an uneven game, the first where he wore the league-mandated slimmer goalie pants. The first goal of the night was a weak five-hole strike from David Pasternak through Andersen, similar to another five-hole goal he gave up in the second. Andersen was solid early in the third to keep Toronto ahead by a goal, until the Bruins desperation kept paying off. Andersen has undoubtedly been the Maple Leafs’ MVP this season, and getting him back to being poised and efficient in his net will be paramount to Toronto’s success over the next two months.

Bad boys: Another trend reappearing for Toronto was the high number of penalties they took (5), although one culprit in particular stood out. Martin Marincin went to the box three times on bad penalties, forcing the NHL’s top-ranked road penalty kill to face it’s top-ranked home power play far more than it should have. The Maple Leafs gave up two power play scores to Boston, the first time they’ve allowed multiple man advantage scores since Jan. 7. What also gave the Bruins some life - a serious fight. Tensions had been escalating through the game’s first 30 minutes, until finally Matt Martin dropped the gloves late in the second period. Martin took issue with Adam McQuaid’s hit on Matthews and let him know, but McQuaid was more than up to the challenge. McQuaid dropped Martin to the ice with a hard punch to the side of the head after they tussled for several minutes. Martin didn’t return until the third period.

Next game: Toronto has one more game on their post-break road trip - they’ll meet with the New York Islanders on Monday.