Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO – On the eve of training camp opening for the 2017-18 season, Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock put to rest a long-simmering discussion about whether the club would name a captain before the new campaign kicks off: They won’t.

Babcock met with reporters Thursday at MasterCard Centre ahead of the team’s trek to Niagara Falls for three days of on-ice workouts and off-ice seminars. He didn’t expand on the team’s reasoning for not selecting a new captain, but general manager Lou Lamoriello echoed the sentiments of club president Brendan Shanahan earlier this week – it’s simply not the time.

“When it’s the right time, there will be a captain. If it were the right time, we’d have a captain,” Lamoriello said. “That’s something internal where you make the decision. Right now, where we are as a team, with the number of leaders we have in that room, we don’t think it’s necessary. It’s as simple as that.”

Toronto has been without a captain since Dion Phaneuf was traded to the Ottawa Senators in February of 2016. Months after Phaneuf’s departure, the Leafs drafted Auston Matthews first overall. This latest decision to put off the captaincy seems as sure a sign as any they have their eye on Matthews for the post.

The 19-year-old enters his sophomore season facing massive expectations after a record-breaking 40-goal freshman debut that earned him the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie. Allowing him another year to acclimate not just in his role as a top-line centre but to the media obligations that accompany a captaincy fits into the Leafs’ belief in protecting their young stars as much – and for as long – as they can.

It’s also worth considering that Matthews is already a star in Toronto and continues to grow as an emerging face of the league. The captaincy will only amplify that, and he needs to be as comfortable embracing the responsibility as the Leafs are in giving it to him.

This season could act as a bit of a trial run. With Matt Hunwick gone from last year’s alternate captains group, the Leafs could bestow his vacated letter on Matthews to offer him a taste of an official leadership position. Should that ultimately come to fruition – this fall or next – Matthews already vows he’d remain himself.

“Whether I have a letter or not it doesn’t really make a difference,” Matthews said this week. “It’s something that’s not really my decision. If it’s brought upon me that would obviously be a big honour. If not, I’m not going to change my personality or who I am at the rink. I’m still going to work hard and be myself every day.”

A leadership-by-committee approach seemed to serve the Leafs well last season while nine different rookies saw time in the lineup.

“I think there were older guys that really stepped up and took that [leading] upon themselves. [Now] we have guys that are coming off big years and want to step into that leadership role,” said Morgan Rielly, one of last year’s alternates. “When you look at the best teams in sports, it’s never just one guy. It’s always a group. It’s a group effort, so that’s what we’re looking to do.”

Leo Komarov and Tyler Bozak join Rielly as the returning members of last year’s leadership group. Adding seasoned veterans Patrick Marleau and Ron Hainsey in the off-season ensures the Leafs will have plenty of experienced voices in the dressing room.

“I think it’s important to have leadership, and you don’t have to be a captain to show leadership on the ice or leadership in the room,” Shanahan said Tuesday of naming a captain. “For us, it’s always going to be about having as many leaders as possible and when Mike and Lou and our staff decide it’s time and it’s the right move, we’ll do it. For me, there are more important things that are going into the process now.”