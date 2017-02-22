Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

Maple Leafs rookie Mitch Marner has only missed three games with an upper-body injury, but coach Mike Babcock joked with reporters Tuesday that if it was up to him and Marner, he would have been back against the Winnipeg Jets.

“That’s why they have these doctors and these trainers,” Babcock said. “They don’t let us get involved in the equations, saving ourselves from ourselves.”

Marner is officially listed as “day-to-day.”

“So what does that usually mean? Ten days?” Babcock shrugged, laughing.

Babcock and the Maple Leafs have been able to laugh about injuries so far this season – if they aren’t at least knocking on wood while doing so.

Tuesday night's overtime win over the Jets served as the latest reminder of how incredibly healthy – if not lucky – the Maple Leafs have been this season during their quest for a Stanley Cup playoff spot.

Marner, 20, was the only Leafs regular not in the lineup.

Toronto has missed just 62 man-games due to injury this season, not including the three players who were banished to long-term injured reserve and are otherwise considered retired (Stephane Robidas, Joffrey Lupul and Nathan Horton). Only the Washington Capitals (21 games) have been healthier.

The Jets are at the complete opposite end of the spectrum. Injuries have cost Winnipeg a staggering 266 man-games, including key players like Tyler Myers, Patrik Laine, Mathieu Perreault and Bryan Little for significant stretches.

That's more than every other NHL team, including the Vancouver Canucks (263), Edmonton Oilers (263) and Dallas Stars (257).

According to NHLInjuryViz.com, the NHL average for man-games lost due to injury this season is 148. The site also tracks injuries in relation to the amount of salary cap space sidelined ­to illustrate their financial significance. Only the Tampa Bay Lightning, with Steven Stamkos accounting for a huge chunk, has missed a greater percentage of their cap than the Jets.

With points in five straight games after Tuesday's loss at Air Canada Centre, despite missing a handful of key contributors, it’s fair to wonder exactly where the Jets would be in the playoff hunt had they been healthier this season. It's a question we might be pondering into a long summer.

Here are the injury breakdowns for both the Maple Leafs and Jets this season:

TORONTO

D Martin Marincin - 21 games (Oct. 20-25, lower-body; Dec. 7-Jan. 19, lower-body)

RW Ben Smith - 18 games (Dec. 19-Jan. 31, upper-body)

D Matt Hunwick - 7 games (Oct. 27-Nov. 8, lower-body)

D Morgan Rielly - 6 games (Jan. 19-31, knee)

LW Nikita Soshnikov - 4 games (Jan. 7 / Feb. 9-14, upper-body)

C Tyler Bozak - 3 games (Dec. 19-23, lower-body)

RW Mitch Marner - 2 games (Feb. 18-present, upper-body)

RW William Nylander - 1 game (Nov. 26, upper-body)

Total: 62 man-games

WINNIPEG

D Tyler Myers - 52 games (Oct. 30-Nov. 6; Nov. 13-present, lower-body)

LW Shawn Matthias - 25 games (Nov. 3-Dec. 20, lower-body)

LW Marko Dano - 25 games (Dec. 31-present, leg)

RW Joel Armia - 24 games (Nov. 4-Dec. 20, upper-body)

RW Drew Stafford - 24 games (Oct. 27-Nov. 20, upper-body; Jan. 23-Feb. 4, lower-body; Feb. 18-present, illness)

C Bryan Little - 23 games (Oct. 15-Nov. 26, lower-body)

LW Mathieu Perreault - 17 games (Nov. 4-29; Jan. 24-31, upper-body)

D Ben Chiarot - 12 games (Jan. 13-Feb. 7, upper-body)

C Alex Burmistrov - 11 games (Nov. 13; Dec. 8-31, upper-body)

D Mark Stuart - 11 games (Nov. 1-19, lower-body)

C Nic Petan - 10 games (Nov. 29-Dec. 18, lower-body)

RW Patrik Laine - 8 games (Jan. 9-23, concussion)

LW Kyle Connor - 5 games (Nov. 15-23, upper-body)

G Ondrej Pavelec - 5 games (Feb. 10-present, lower-body)

D Toby Enstrom - 5 games (Feb. 14-present, lower-body)

LW Andrew Copp - 4 games (Feb. 16-present, upper-body)

C Mark Scheifele - 3 games (Dec. 3-6, lower-body)

LW Brandon Tanev - 2 games (Dec. 22-27, undisclosed)

Total: 266 man-games

Injury data source: NHLInjuryViz.com