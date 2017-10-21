* During Toronto’s morning skates and practices nobody seems to have more fun than Mitch Marner. He’s always bouncing off teammates, offering a high five after nice plays and constantly wearing a smile. And that hasn’t changed despite his recent shift to the fourth line. In fact, Marner insists his mindset hasn't changed one bit.

“Definitely not,” the 20-year-old said. “Just going to be the same person I always am. Always energetic, always happy. I’ve said it before, I don’t think it matters who you play with in this lineup, everyone’s got a lot of skill.”

Marner’s ice time totals the last two games (12:49 in Washington, 11:21 vs Detroit) have been the lowest of his young NHL career not counting the game he left due to injury last season in Columbus.

“You just want to get out there and help the team win,” said Marner, who averaged 16:49 of ice time per game last season. “If you don’t, then just be the guy on the bench that’s staying positive and helping the guys out. That’s what I’ve learned from Marty (Matt Martin). Some nights he doesn’t get played too much or as much as he wants and it doesn’t matter, his positivity stays the same and that’s something I’ve learned from him the most.”

Connor Brown has scored in consecutive games since taking Marner’s spot on a line with James van Riemsdyk and Tyler Bozak and that trio will stick together for Saturday’s game in Ottawa.

The message to Marner is simple.

“We just want him to play good and play hard,” said head coach Mike Babcock. “And I wouldn’t spend a whole lot of time worried about it if I was him. And I’ve talked to him about that. Play hard and everything’s going to work out just fine.”

---

Bromance with Martin makes demotion easier for Marner For the third straight game, Mitch Marner will play on Toronto's fourth line on Saturday in Ottawa. The last two games, Marner has logged his lowest TOI totals in his NHL career (minus the game he left due to injury last season). The new assignment has been made easier by the fact Marner is getting a chance to play with close buddy Matt Martin.

On Saturday, Marner will remain on a line with Martin and Dominic Moore, who will replace Eric Fehr in the lineup against the Senators as the fourth-line centre rotation continues.

“It’s got to be hard,” said Martin. “I mean, he’s a superstar-calibre player and things aren’t going great right now. But, he’s always positive, always happy and excited to get out there. Whatever opportunity he gets, he goes out there and tries to make the most of it. He never gets too down. I think he always comes in with a positive attitude and it’s no secret that he’s a superstar player so he’ll be fine.”

Marner and Martin are very different players with, usually, very different roles. So, this rare chance to play together is one that Marner has been eager to embrace.

“Yeah, I love it,” Marner said. “He’s a guy that I really got close with this past year. I think a lot of people really underestimate his skills with the puck and just what he does on the ice. As a person that gets to see him day in and day out and knows what his qualities are like, I really enjoy playing with him. He’s a person that I count as a really good friend and now even like family. He’s gotten close to me and my family.”

“Forget the friend aspect of it,” Martin said, “to play with an elite player like that (is fun). Every time he has the puck on his stick he’s dangerous and when he gets speed with it you never know what he’s going to do when you’re playing him on defence. We just want to give him the puck as much as possible and go to the net and put our stick down. We know he loves to pass and loves to make plays and hopefully we can contribute tonight.”

I present to you 20s of uncut Matt and Mitch bromance. pic.twitter.com/cR4GPieahB — Flintor (@TheFlintor) October 19, 2017

The bond between Martin and Marner has led to a rather elaborate pre-game ritual featuring smelling salts, handshakes and bouncing around on the bench.

“It originally was just the smelling salts,” Martin said with a smile, “and then it was like the smelling salts twice and then three times and then the handshake and then bumping back and forth so it keeps growing, I guess. I don’t know if we’ll add anything else to it, but we have fun with it and we’ll continue to do it.”

Martin is a bit more aggressive when it comes to the final element of the ritual.

“Mitch doesn’t bounce too much," the 28-year-old admits. "He just kind of takes the bump and (Zach) Hyman (sitting beside Martin) doesn’t want to get involved all that often.”

Martin, Marner break down their pre-game ritual Maple Leafs forwards Matt Martin and Mitch Marner discuss their pre-game ritual, which involves smelling salts and bouncing off of each other.

---

* Babcock likes to break down the season into five-game segments. Well, after Toronto won the first two games in the season's second segment, the coach is zeroing in even more. Toronto’s next three opponents – Ottawa (2.29 GA/G), Los Angeles (1.67 GA/G) and Carolina (2.40 GA/G) – all rank in the top four in goals against, which presents the high-scoring Leafs with a big challenge.

“The next three teams we play don’t give up any goals so you got to get your head around how you’re going to play,” Babcock noted. “It’s no different to the playoffs where you have a series where you got to adjust to (who) you’re playing. We have a three-game series here with L.A., Carolina and Ottawa and they all make it hard on you.”

The Leafs lost three of four games against Ottawa last season although two of those losses came after regulation.

“They’re a real patient team,” Babcock said. “They live off their neutral-zone forecheck and breaking out quick and transition so you can’t feed their transition. We had good games against them last year but, with the exception of one, they found a way to win all the time.”

Leafs Ice Chips: Babcock warns players about 'patient' Sens The Maple Leafs lead the league in scoring so far this season (4.86 G/G), but the next three games will present a huge challenge. Toronto will face Ottawa (2.29 GA/G), Los Angeles (1.67 GA/G) and Carolina (2.40 GA/G) and all three teams rank in the top four in goals against. Head coach Mike Babcock is calling on his players to take notice and make the necessary adjustments.

Erik Karlsson picked up seven points in the four games against Toronto last season. The smooth-skating Swede has long been on Babcock’s radar.

“He’s a star,” Babcock said. “I’ve always thought he was just outstanding. When they drafted him, (former Senators assistant GM) Tim Murray told me he was going to be just like (Niklas) Kronwall. Obviously, he’s a different player than Kronwall. His skating is elite. The things he can do with his feet, with his mind, with the puck are exceptional. He’s a fun player to watch and if you’re a young player you want to be him. Now, unless you get touched by a wand by God, you’re not going to be him. But, he’s a special player to watch. He’s fun for the league.”

Senators ready for 'big test' against Leafs The Senators say they're in for a big test when they host the Maple Leafs tonight, and after blowing a two-goal lead against the Devils they're focused on playing a full 60 minutes.

—-

* Lines at Saturday’s morning skate:

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Komarov

van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Brown

Martin-Moore-Marner

Leivo, Fehr

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Borgman-Carrick

Rosen

Andersen starts

McElhinney

* Power play units at Saturday’s morning skate:

Rielly

Bozak-Kadri-Marner

JvR

Gardiner

Matthews-Marleau-Nylander

Komarov