Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO — About 45 minutes before the 2017 Centennial Classic Alumni Game, Brendan Shanahan shed his Maple Leafs coat and rushed over to the Red Wings’ side of BMO Field to put on his equipment.

Shanahan was wearing two hats on Saturday, playing against the very Maple Leafs alums he has spent three years courting and reconnecting as team president.

“On the ice today, it felt like I had two sets of teammates and friends,” Shanahan said.

Shanahan’s push to pay homage to the franchise’s 100-year history was on display in Toronto’s locker room as the current crop of Leafs prepared to face Detroit on Sunday.

Dressing in the Argonauts’ usual space, the stalls alternated between Maple Leafs alumni and current players.

Domi: "You always play to win" Tie Domi talks to Gino Reda about scoring in the loss to the Red Wings in the Centennial Classic Alumni Game, how both squads were taking the game seriously and Tie thinks his son Max should leave the fighting to him.

Potential future captain Auston Matthews sat next to former captain Wendel Clark. Mitch Marner shot the breeze with boyhood idol Doug Gilmour. Borje Salming geared up alongside Morgan Rielly.

Mike Gartner compared equipment with James van Riemsdyk. Matt Martin and Tiger Williams traded war stories.

Nikita Zaitsev picked the brain of Dmitry Yushkevich. William Nylander shyly worked the room, asking Darryl Sittler and Felix Potvin to sign his stick - while Doug Gilmour calmly taped his own stick the same way he did for 1,474 NHL games.

It was quite a scene, the Maple Leafs’ past, present and future all in one room.

At the centre of it all were 14 members of the 1966-67 Stanley Cup-winning roster, the last group of Leafs to capture the crown. Led by 92-year-old Johnny Bower, those 14 legends weren’t able to participate in the on-ice festivities, but Mike Babcock looped all of the alumni into the team’s pre-scout meeting.

“We have a lot of great players who came before these guys and we’re hoping to restore our franchise to its rightful place and we’re working on that,” Babcock said. “When you see these old guys, and the pride they have in the uniform, being a Leaf and how important it was to them, I think it’s a great message for our young guys.”

Consider it a message well received. Rielly said meeting all of the Maple Leafs’ alumni was his favourite part of the Centennial celebrations so far.

“Just being able to make conversation and chat with the alumni and have fun with it has been the best part for sure,” Rielly said.

The reason the morning was such a hit was because it placed the past and present in their shared environment in the locker room. They were joking, swapping stories, comparing eras, while standing around in their spandex long-johns.

Gilmour: "We kinda suck nowadays" Gino Reda cathches up with Doug Gilmour to discuss how it felt to play in front of the crowd at the Centennial Classic Alumni Game, how he has no interest in getting heated on the ice anymore and his thoughts on the current state of the Maple Leafs.

“It’s one thing to meet them in a suit, but it’s another thing to be in the locker room, around them getting ready for practice,” Shanahan explained. “It was an open door for (the alumni) at all points. It was great for our guys to see the legacy and who they’re playing for.”

The Maple Leafs are on the road to respectability again, quicker than maybe even some anticipated, thanks in part to Shanahan’s master plan. Shanahan reminded again Saturday morning that a little luck has been involved, too, winning the draft lottery last spring.

This day, though, wasn’t a accidental interaction between yesteryear and tomorrow, but rather all part of that plan with an underlying message attached for today’s players.

When Shanahan first arrived in Detroit in 1996, he got to hang with Gordie Howe and Ted Lindsay, who were frequently around the team. He wanted to know what drove them and motivated them to win, hoping to glean insight him and his Red Wings teammates could use.

The Red Wings owned the NHL’s longest Stanley Cup drought then, the same dubious dry spell the Maple Leafs are trying to shatter today.

“We saw it as inspiration,” Shanahan said. “It was a reminder again that you’re playing for something bigger than just yourself.”

Contact Frank Seravalli on Twitter: @frank_seravalli