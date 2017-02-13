TSN Toronto reporter Mark Masters checks in with news and notes from Maple Leafs practices and game-day skates. The team practised on Monday at the MasterCard Centre.

- The Maple Leafs have just two wins in their last eight games and just four in their last 12. In a tight playoff race, Toronto needs to find a way to reverse the trend and fast. "There's definitely a big sense of urgency," said centre Nazem Kadri, who has gone nine games without a goal. "No sense of panic, though. I think we're in a great spot. If you would have written this down at the start of the season we would've taken this position. We've set ourselves up nicely and now we've just got to kick it into another gear."

The Leafs are still holding down a playoff spot, but the Islanders are just one point back and will be visiting the Air Canada Centre on Tuesday. "We're not hitting the panic button by any means," defenceman Morgan Rielly said. "Just keep with the process. We had a good thing going there for a while so we're just going to try to get back to that, but we're not worried about where we're at, at all." New York is just one of several bubble teams closing the gap on Toronto of late. "We're through two-thirds of the season and we're in a good spot right now," head coach Mike Babcock said. "But the league gets better and better and so if we want to continue to be in a good spot we have to get better. We haven't been as good night in and night out as we're capable of being so let's find a way to be a little better.”

- Each player who spoke with the media on Monday mentioned slow starts as being an issue that needs to be remedied. Toronto has allowed the first goal in six of the last eight games and has been outscored 14-6 in the first period over that stretch. "Our team didn't get off to a good start last game," Babcock said referencing the 3-0 hole the Leafs found themselves in against the Sabres. "We looked lethargic. They won all the battles. They were better than us. So, what happens between our meetings an hour and a half before the game and when the game starts that we're not jumping? We got to get that looked after. That's been an area of strength and then suddenly it's not as good for us."

Babcock has lamented the lack of practice time this season due to the condensed schedule. On Monday, he got the chance to put his players through a strenuous 50-minute workout, about 10 minutes longer than usual. The coach explained that the day off on Sunday allowed him to really push the pace so "we can get our work level back to a rate that allows you to be successful in the league." Rielly cited breakouts, five-on-five neutral-zone play and general defensive play as being the key areas of focus. Connor Carrick noted it's not as simple as zeroing in on one or two areas and fixing them. "You lose six of eight games, there's going to be a multitude of things that aren't clicking. It's our job to recognize the moments in the game where we can start grabbing the two points whether it's a big power play, our goalie comes up with a big save and we respond after that or the shift after a goal," Carrick said.

- Of all of Toronto's rookies, Nikita Zaitsev plays the most (team-high 22:26 per game). He quarterbacks a power-play unit and gets the toughest matchup each night alongside Rielly. What has he enjoyed the most so far? "Everything," the Moscow native said. "I'm enjoying everything: lifestyle, games, everything." Zaitsev has come a long way since his first game. "I didn't understand the system well, but now I understand everything. I'm not thinking about it anymore and it's easier to play so I feel very comfortable." The KHL product is feeling very much at home in Toronto, which he calls a perfect place for his young family, including a newborn daughter. "It's unbelievable, actually. It's the best thing that can happen in my life," Zaitsev said about becoming a father. "It's a really good city, especially for the family. It's a big, clean city and for sure playing hockey here is the best. It's the best city in the world to play hockey."

Babcock noted that the 25-year-old rearguard, who will be a restricted free agent after this season, has exceeded expectations. "He's a competitive, completive, smart guy. A better defender than we could've hoped for and ultra-competitive. He takes it very seriously, wants to be great. I think any time you can find a guy in the summer that plays in your top pair, you've done something special so now we've got to find some more."

- Nikita Soshnikov (upper body) skated as the 13th forward at practice and is likely to miss a third straight game on Tuesday.

* Lines at Monday's practice:

Hyman-Matthews-Brown

van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Marner

Komarov-Kadri-Nylander

Martin-Smith-Leivo

Soshnikov

Rielly-Zaitsev

Gardiner-Carrick

Hunwick-Polak

Marincin-Marchenko

Andersen

McElhinney