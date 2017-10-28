Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO – It’s been seven long months – a span of 219 days - since Josh Leivo last played a regular season NHL game. On Saturday night, the perpetual healthy scratch will finally make his return to the Maple Leafs lineup.

James van Riemsdyk (lower-body) and Matt Martin (upper-body) are both being held out for Toronto against the Philadelphia Flyers, opening the door for Leivo to slot onto fourth line. Joining him on that line will be rookie Kasperi Kapanen, who was recalled from the AHL’s Toronto Marlies late Friday night. Each man may only hold the position for one game, but any opportunity in the NHL has been earned the hard way, especially for Leivo.

“To think they’re not frustrated at times – and I’m not talking about Kap, I’m talking about Leivs – Leivs has worked hard, been honest, gone about his business, gotten better and used the resources he has to get better,” said Mike Babcock after a team meeting on Saturday morning. “The thing about the NHL is you have to take someone’s job. That’s just the way it is. And no one gives it to you.”

Leivo is all too familiar with exercising great patience in regards to his lack of playing time. The 24-year-old appeared in 13 games last season and tallied 10 points (two goals and eight assists) over the final nine tilts. He hasn’t suited up in a regular season game since March 23, 2017, and had to watch from the press box as Kapanen got the call to replace a concussed Nikita Soshnikov in the lineup at the end of that regular season and through the Leafs’ first-round playoff run.

But that’s all ancient history now. Approaching the task at hand against Philadelphia, Kapanen is hoping he and Leivo can draw on their previous chemistry as Marlies teammates in 2015-16 to have an impact in flanking centre Dominic Moore. Like Leivo, Kapanen has been anxiously waiting for another chance to prove himself with the Leafs.

“I felt like I had a good [training] camp and got some confidence there,” Kapanen said. “Looking at the lineup, it’s hard to make. I feel like I’ve been playing well down with the Marlies [posting three goals in six games]; I feel like my all-around game has been pretty solid. I've been staying positive, and I’m happy to be here.”

A little extra scoring help certainly would be welcome for the Leafs. They're 1-2 over their last three games and have been outscored 14-9. Toronto's 6-3 defeat on Thursday to the Carolina Hurricanes, where they fell behind 2-0 in the first three minutes and were poor defensively, was particularly disappointing for the team. Going into Saturday night, Toronto has given up the fourth-most even-strength goals (26) in the league, highlighting it as an area in need of major improvement.

“We’re not happy with how we’ve been playing five-on-five; Freddie [Andersen] is the one who’s really been saving us a lot back there,” said Mitch Marner. “We just need to calm down in the d-zone; we know what we need to do and we just need to stick more to our game plan and stay calm and talk to each other.”

To ensure his Leafs have no excuses for another slow start against the Flyers, Babcock kept Friday’s practice to a crisp 24 minutes and cancelled morning skate on Saturday. Over 10 games, the Leafs have scored the most goals in the league in the first period (18), while also allowing more goals-against in that period than any other (13).

Sitting at 7-3 on the season, Toronto isn't exactly a team that's reeling. But now is the time for them to show what it is they’ve learned from the early-season adversity.

“Each night, if you compete, you walk out of here happy,” said Babcock. “Whether it went your way or didn’t, you feel good about yourself. If you go to work and do an honest day’s work…you can go home and feel good about yourself. That was a disappointing night [on Thursday] for us, for sure. We’re going to play hard tonight so we don’t have to revisit it.”

--

Leafs Ice Chips

- On Saturday, Connor Brown will play in his 100th career NHL game for his hometown Maple Leafs. “It’s awesome. This was a dream of mine all the way up and try to get in this league and stick,” Brown said. “It’s a tough league, day in and day out, and you’re excited to be a part of it, especially to be a Toronto Maple Leaf. To have 100 games here, it’s been a dream come true.

- Saturday will mark the first game either Martin or van Riemsdyk has missed since the start of last season. The last time Martin sat out was April 7-9, 2016 with the New York Islanders, also because of an upper-body injury. After missing the second half of the 2015-16 season with a foot injury, van Riemsdyk committed himself to a wellness routine that has kept him exceptionally healthy since. Babcock touched on that Saturday, saying, “No one works harder at his body and getting healthy than James.” In this instance, the Leafs felt medically it was the right time in the schedule to give both players battling minor injuries a game off. Babcock expects Martin and van Riemsdyk will travel to California on Sunday and be dressed on Monday in San Jose.

- Toronto’s penalty kill has continued to be a source of positive momentum for them, especially in games where their 5-on-5 play has really struggled. The Leafs have only allowed five man-advantage goals this season, an 85.7 per cent success rate on the kill. On Saturday they’ll tackle the Flyers’ 11th-ranked power play. “We have a real good power play coming in here tonight; we’re going to have to do a good job in the circle and getting up ice and pressuring them,” Babcock said. “But the [fewer] opportunities you give them, the better off you are. We have good personnel to do it, and they’re hungry, hungry people.”

--

Maple Leafs projected lines vs. Flyers

Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews - William Nylander

Patrick Marleau – Tyler Bozak – Mitch Marner

Leo Komarov – Nazem Kadri – Connor Brown

Josh Leivo – Dominic Moore – Kasperi Kapanen

Morgan Rielly – Ron Hainsey

Jake Gardiner – Nikita Zaitsev

Andreas Borgman – Roman Polak

Frederik Andersen starts in net

Curtis McElhinney