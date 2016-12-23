Noel Butler Analyst, TSN Radio 690 Montreal Archive

Playing games on Boxing Day has been an English tradition since the Football League First Division’s debut season back in 1888-89. Not for the faint of heart, Premier League clubs are set to play three matches over the festive season while the rest of European soccer goes on vacation.

Although unkind to Alan Pardew, who was let go as Crystal Palace manger Thursday following the club’s poor form this season, Christmas has certainly been kind to Sam Allardyce, who, 24 hours later, was named Pardew’s successor.

Arsenal had gone 14 matches without a loss before suffering back-to-back defeats leading up to the holidays. Arsene Wenger’s team now sits nine points behind Chelsea, and the Arsenal manager was far from happy with his club’s lopsided festive fixture load in his pre-match press conference ahead of hosting West Brom at the Emirates on Boxing Day.

Wenger has a point. The team is off until New Year’s Eve after Monday’s clash, but then plays twice in just over 48 hours.

While the schedule makers have been kind to the likes of current leaders Chelsea, who will play their three matches over a 10-day span, Liverpool’s task of capturing an EPL title have not been done any favours. Jürgen Klopp’s team not only play three matches in just a week, they have less than 48 hours between hosting Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City on New Year’s Eve and a visit to Sunderland on Jan. 2.

You could say the silly season officially kicked off early Friday morning with Chelsea confirming reports that Oscar would be moving to Shanghai SIPG when the transfer window officially opens on New Year’s Day. Purchased back in summer 2012 for $41 million, the Chinese Super League club are reported to have paid $100 million for the 25-year-old Brazilian midfielder. To put that enormous transfer fee — the eighth highest ever in world soccer — into a clearer perspective, consider that Roman Abramovich paid $230 million when he bought Chelsea in the summer of 2003.

Although far from being the most eagerly awaited matchups of the festive period, one of the most intriguing fixtures will be on Boxing Day when David Moyes returns to Old Trafford. Moyes’ relegation-threatened Sunderland will pull off one of the shocks of the season if they put a halt to Manchester United’s current eight-game unbeaten streak in the Premier League.

Following their best stretch of the season, Jose Mourinho’s team now find themselves only four points away from a Champions League place. With two very winnable home matches directly ahead before visiting one of the poorest home teams in the league, West Ham, on Jan. 2, Manchester United could certainly find themselves in a Champions League place ahead of the traditional Premier League break for the FA Cup Third Round the following weekend.

While Sunderland have seen a mark improvement in results since finally winning their first Premier League game of the season at the start of November, soccer fans the world over have been captivated by the heartbreaking story of terminally ill five-year-old Sunderland supporter Bradley Lowery. Diagnosed with a very rare form of cancer, Lowery has received more than 250,000 Christmas cards from across the world.

An appeal for donations for much-needed medical treatment in the U.S. was launched and Everton donated $330,000 following their match at Sunderland in September. Lowery has a smile bright enough to light up one of the many old coal mines that surround Sunderland. It’s one of those moments where the beautiful game truly transcends the sport itself.

Only time will tell if Antonio Conte's team can stay on top of the table, but all is far from lost for the chasing pack. The team on top on Christmas Day has only gone on win the title 12 of 24 times. This time last year Leicester was in top spot.

Twice in recent seasons Liverpool has found themselves in top spot for Christmas only to finish the campaign as runners-up. In second place now following Sadio Mané’s added time heroics in the Merseyside Derby Monday night, this just may well be the season when Liverpool finally gets their hands on the Premier League trophy.