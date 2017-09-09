Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO — As debuts go, Timothy Liljegren’s with the Toronto Maple Leafs’ rookies didn’t go as well as planned.

Joining a mix of draftees and free agent invites in this season’s rookie tournament opener on Friday night, Liljegren was representing the organization for the first time since being drafted 17th overall in June.

Right out of the gate, Liljegren was undressed by the Montreal Canadiens' Thomas Ebbing for the game’s opening goal. From there, he and the rest of the team struggled to play within a system head coach Sheldon Keefe had only begun implementing 48 hours earlier. They had their moments in a strong second period, but by the third, the wheels had come off all over the ice. Liljegren finished minus-four in the 5-2 loss, with his most egregious error coming on a brutal turnover in the third period that gave the Canadiens a two-goal lead.

After the game, forward Carl Grundstrom cited that score as the beginning of the end for the Leafs - no one was where they needed to be and Liljegren had no options but the one he tried unsuccessfully to use.

Liljegren didn’t speak with the media after Friday’s loss. But at the end of an 80-minute practice on Saturday, Liljegren reflected on his first go-around in a Maple Leafs sweater and whether he’s feeling the pressure of being a high draft choice in a hockey-crazed market.

“I try not to think about it too much, just try to play my game,” he said. “There will be games where I don’t play my best hockey, [like] yesterday, but I try not to think about me being a first-round pick too much. I had some good shifts [Friday] but obviously I made some mistakes as well. Have to learn from it and move on, think about [what comes] afterwards instead.”

Despite the panicked turnover and visibly frustrated body language that followed, Liljegren was able to collect himself and quarterback an impressive power play moments later. Keefe said Friday he saw some “real special things” from Liljegren with that unit; turns out the 18-year-old is quite adept at putting errors like that behind him.

“I’ve done a lot of those mistakes in the past, so I’ve gotten pretty good at forgetting about them,” Liljegren said. “Power play is one of my strongest things I can do out there, so I feel confident. I had some good passes.”

A rookie tournament like this is less about what the Leafs accomplish as a whole than what they show as individuals. It’s a precursor to next week’s training camp and an open audition for the teams players want to be on by October. For Liljegren, that could mean a return to the Swedish Hockey League or that he stays in Canada with the Toronto Marlies. Keefe said he didn’t think the format of the tournament really suits Liljegren, who is used to more structure and familiarity with teammates from the SHL.

“Sure, it’s more tough to go out there when you don’t know the system as good as back home,” Liljegren said. “But you have to do your thing and try to do it as good as possible anyway. [Next game] I’ll try to move my feet quicker. I felt yesterday I stood still sometimes, didn’t really get anywhere, so I think that’s what I’m going to focus on [Sunday] - move my feet with the puck and make good passes.”

When things weren’t going well on Friday, fellow defenceman Andrew Nielsen was quick to approach Liljegren on the ice and help keep him focused. Nielsen, 20, is playing in his third rookie tournament since being drafted in 2015 and is vocal on and off the ice when it comes to helping newcomers.

“As an older guy , you just tell him to shake it off,” Nielsen said. “It was game one of however many games he’s going to play this year. He’s a great player, he’s going to be a great player in this organization for a long time and he’s going to do great things for the club. I think he bounced back pretty well.”

Throughout Saturday’s practice, Liljegren spent time talking one-on-one with Keefe, with his coach offering some pointed instruction at times. The Leafs will be back on the ice Sunday against the Ottawa Senators to wrap up the tournament, and when they are, Liljegren plans to do the only thing he can - build on what works.

“I think everybody that’s here, regardless of where they’re drafted, wants to do really well,” Keefe said Friday. “I don’t see any issues with [Liljegren] trying to do too much. That power play and some other plays he made throughout the game showed some real positive things and as the talent gets better and more organized, as people settle in, it’ll fit him a little bit better.”​