The economics still lack reasoning, but when it comes to the curious case of Adam Bighill, the B.C. Lions still say they are in favour of the exchange rate.

B.C.’s last chance to keep the workaholic 29-year-old linebacker expired on the weekend when Bighill accepted a practice roster position with the NFL’s New Orleans Saints.

One of six players who left the CFL team during the off-season to try their luck down south, Bighill joins fellow linebacker Bo Lokombo, who took a practice roster position with the Baltimore Ravens.

Remember though, in Bighill’s case it didn’t have to be this way for the Lions, who initially had him under contract for the 2017 season. In order to save 2016 cap room, roughly $30,000, Bighill took the pay cut and successfully negotiated an NFL option window with the help of agent Dan Vertlieb.

That move also attracted the attention of the CFL, which fined the Lions after announcing that Bighill had been released, but had a 2017 contract in place if he didn’t make it in the NFL.

Despite the loss of a perennial all-star and the fine, it’s still a tradeoff coach/GM Wally Buono said he’d do again.

“First of all, I’m really happy for both those guys,” Buono said of Lokombo, whose Lions contract expired after last season, and Bighill. “But are we 5-5 right now because of our (weak-side) linebacker play? Are we not number-one against the run?”

It surely didn’t take long once the Lions had returned from their bye-week to glean that the man in charge has moved onto other issues, of which there is no shortage these days for a team whose three-game losing streak currently has them in last place in the West Division and looking at the playoffs from the outside.

Buono said he spread the cap room created by his roll of the dice on Bighill to bring back players like Nick Moore and Bryan Burnham, and there’s been some residual goodwill created for giving a deserving hard-worker his last NFL chance.

There was something off in the timing on the weekend, however, when the Lions returned to work in preparation for their game Friday against the Montreal Alouettes and the player they signed to replace Bighill this season, Tony Burnett, was with the backups.

Burnett will be one of a handful of expected lineup changes, in addition to the switch at quarterback to Travis Lulay.

It may have been a move the Lions were prepared to make off his work in training camp, but rookie Micah Awe has vaulted past Burnett.

In addition, the Lions continue to tinker with their front along the defensive line, with rookie Ken Boatright getting reps off the edge with Ricky Foley at the expense of Bryant Turner.

Another veteran, defensive back Steven Clarke, is expected to be cut today. Clarke was nowhere to be seen at practice Sunday.

The move to start Lulay, Buono explained, also has salary cap implications and likely had a hand in Clarke’s exit. Given their precarious position as a result of their August tailspin, it’s another exchange the Lions say left them with few alternatives.

LIONS TALES: B.C. will also be without second-year offensive lineman Charles Vaillancourt, who had a screw implanted into his left wrist and his arm in a sling as a result of an injury suffered in the loss to Ottawa. However, both Cody Husband and backup centre Jas Dhillon were working Sunday and are expected to be ready to play Friday… B.C. has reached out to defensive end Alex Bazzie, who might be ready to return to the Lions after being cut for the third time during the NFL off-season by the Arizona Cardinals on the weekend. Also cut by Arizona was punter Richie Leone despite receiving a $70,000 signing bonus. Offensive lineman Brett Boyko, a 2015 Lions draft pick, will use up his third year of NFL eligibility on the practice roster of the Los Angeles Chargers, earning a minimum $115,200 US if he remains there for an entire season.