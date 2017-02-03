Noel Butler Analyst, TSN Radio 690 Montreal Archive

Liverpool - It wasn’t just the weather that was gloomy on Merseyside in the early part of the week. There was a real sense of doom from the locals ahead of the Premier League leaders’ visit Tuesday evening to Anfield, one of the most magnificent settings in English football.

Having made a pastime of engaging in discussions with strangers for far longer than I care to remember, the bar for the home team seemed low for the 90 minutes that lay ahead against Chelsea. The club has become one of Liverpool’s fiercest rivals in recent times. A quite remarkable three Champions League semi-finals have been contested between the two sides from 2005 to 2008. Two domestic cup finals and one infamous Steven Gerrard slip have also been ingredients to elevate the hostility.

Even through the toughest economic times, and over recent decades Liverpool has suffered through an unfair amount, the default mood of this extremely proud blue-collar port city is jovial. Whatever is ailing, humour is seemingly not ever too far away.

EPL: Liverpool 1, Chelsea 1

Liverpool’s most promising season, sown throughout late summer and autumn months with some of the most scintillating performances Anfield has witnessed in over a generation, had rightfully given rise to optimism for a springtime flourish blossoming into silverware. Hushed talk of a first-ever Premier League title in the early stages of the season had amplified by the time Santa was off doing his rounds.

No matter though how you dress January up, Liverpool’s hunt for silverware has since imploded. No one could have predicted the calamities that have tripped up a club that was purring along on all four cylinders as 2017 began. The possibility of a fourth straight Anfield defeat for the home club was a possibility ahead of Tuesday’s kickoff, something one of the most passionate crowds in all of world football has not witnessed in almost a century.

Manager Jürgen Klopp was very matter-of-fact in his program notes, assertively stating his team was the best the Premier League had to offer and that with 16 matches and 48 points to be played for, all was far from lost. The head coach, who has reshaped the play and thinking of Liverpool since his arrival in October of 2015, was not giving up on bringing a first title to Anfield in what is closing in on 27 seasons.

Tuesday evening’s match was the 50th Premier League meeting between the clubs, with each side claiming 19 victories. Liverpool harried and pressed their opponent from the off. Winning back possession, Liverpool was unable though to take advantage. David Luiz’s wonder free kick not only beat Simon Mignolet, it also illustrated that Chelsea under Antonio Conte are not only fleet of foot, their critical thinking during vital moments is also streets ahead.

The strike separated the sides at half time but Liverpool raised their standards considerably from the kickoff. Their better industry and endeavour was rewarded with Georginio Wijnaldum's equalizer just before the hour mark. Liverpool had all the momentum and another famous Anfield evening looked promising.

However, it was Chelsea who finished the far stronger. You didn’t need to be a genius to be aware that Liverpool would slow down. The rain-sodden night made the going that much tougher against an opponent who had intentionally preserved themselves for the closing stages.

The strain of January wearing on Klopp was clearly evident when, with mist in his eyes and fog in his breath, he berated the fourth official after Diego Costa’s penalty miss. As his team hung on for the point, Klopp knew they had squandered an opportunity to cut the gap at the top to seven points.

There are whispers emerging around Anfield that a change of ownership might be in the works. On Friday it was announced that Liverpool’s CEO Ian Ayre will be leaving Anfield at the end of the month after his departure was originally scheduled for the end of the season. Whether or not there is a change of ownership, or substantial new investment is made, Liverpool’s wait for a title will continue.

Things will not get any easier next season for one of the most iconic and storied clubs in all of world football. Expectations at Old Trafford will rise above merely securing a Champions League spot. Jose Mourinho is in this to enlarge his already bulging trophy cabinet. Talk around Chelsea has already shifted to how to improve things to allow them to compete for both domestic and European honours in a season which will culminate in Russia 2018.

As manic as January was for Klopp’s team, with nine fixtures each coming in rapid succession, matters on the pitch almost grind to a halt in February. Starting with Saturday afternoon’s visit to a recently resurgent Hull under Marco Silva, Klopp’s team only play three matches this month.

It’s time for Liverpool and their rabid support to catch their collective breath, consign January to the history books and look toward the long and winding road ahead. They might not lead the Premier League title race, but on their day they’re a match for anyone. Klopp’s record against the other big clubs this season and last attests to that.

