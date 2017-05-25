Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

PITTSBURGH — When Clarke MacArthur closed his eyes on Wednesday night, the visions that danced around in his head probably weren’t all that different from those of his teammates.

“I dreamt about taking that picture behind that trophy after the game,” MacArthur said Thursday. “That’s what I watched Nashville do the other night. What an amazing feeling and accomplishment.”

The dream didn’t stop there. His mind wandered further to Lord Stanley’s shiny chalice.

“You have a night with it [the Prince of Wales Trophy], and then it just gets higher from there. Then you have a chance to go for the whole thing,” MacArthur said.

His voice trailed off.

“What I’d give for that…” MacArthur said.

That’s the sentiment that grips the Ottawa Senators. Every person in the dressing room has sacrificed something somewhere along this winding journey. MacArthur pushed it all to the centre of the table to return to the Senators’ lineup in the final week of the regular season after suffering four concussions in a span of 18 months.

Not just his career, but his ability to potentially live a normal life as a functioning adult, to be a father to his two children under the age of five, to be a husband and son and brother.

MacArthur, 32, is now one win away from the Stanley Cup final, with his team on a run almost as surprising as his own.

Yes, MacArthur and the Senators believe in destiny. Today is eight months to the day when MacArthur suffered his last concussion at the Senators’ training camp.

“I do,” MacArthur said. “I think what’s meant to be will be tonight. You don’t want to get in the way of that tonight. You want to play your game and do what you do. If you do that, then the script should write itself.”

It’s a script that Ottawa defenceman Dion Phaneuf said should be a movie if the Senators win it all. Phaneuf talked to MacArthur almost every day in February, when MacArthur pulled the plug for a couple weeks, went to Fort Myers, Fla., with his wife and kids in an attempt to retire.

MacArthur is guaranteed to push his career earnings to approximately $35 million with two more years remaining on his contract, whether he played another game or not. It wasn’t about the money. He couldn’t stay away from the rink.

Phaneuf said it’s been “inspirational” watching MacArthur, one of his best friends in the NHL. This is a teammate who played just eight games over the last two calendar years because of concussions.

“To see what he went through is an incredible story,” Phaneuf said. “It’s not fun or easy. He did a lot of things people didn’t see – those skates by himself at the rink, those workouts all by himself when the team was on the road. It’s just incredible. Incredible.

“He came back and he’s not just along for the ride. He’s been a huge piece.”

For the Senators, it was almost a tearjerker watching MacArthur score the overtime winner to clinch the first-round series against the Boston Bruins. MacArthur said he talked about that energy, that emotion from teammates when he returned.

“It’s been felt both ways,” MacArthur said.

When you think about all of it, from MacArthur, to Craig Anderson and the 26 games that he missed to be by his wife Nicholle’s side as she battled cancer, to former GM Bryan Murray and his own fight with Stage 4 cancer, it’s all unbelievable.

“There have been a lot of things, a lot of adversity,” MacArthur said. “A lot of things where you go ‘Oh man, that could be our season.’ Everything just keeps chugging along somehow.”

MacArthur shuddered at the thought of not somehow being on the ice for Game 7.

He’s part of that special something, the trait that doesn’t show up on the scoresheet, makes the Senators so tough to bet against, even up against the defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins, who want to be the first team in the salary cap era to repeat.

“I’m so thankful this has happened,” MacArthur said. “What a great chapter in my life, to have a chance like this. It’s been amazing. I’ll never forget this run. Where I was in January or February until now, it’s just remarkable. It’s a cool story and I want to keep it going.”

--

