Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO – On Saturday night, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens looked ready to re-ignite their storied rivalry. After letting the Habs’ jump out to an early lead, the Maple Leafs rallied in a back-and-forth affair but ultimately fell short, 5-3. It was Toronto’s first game without earning at least a point since Dec. 19 and knocked them back out of the playoff spot they earned with Friday’s victory over New Jersey.

Magic Marner: Rookie Mitch Marner turned in one of his best performances to date with a three-point night against Montreal. He was Toronto’s most dominant player, setting up all three of the club’s goals with sensational individual efforts showcasing his great vision and patience with the puck. For the first time this season Marner was also out on the penalty kill with Frederik Gauthier being ejected for fighting and he generated multiple shorthanded scoring chances in his 2:22 of ice time. While there wasn’t much open space at even strength, Marner and his linemate James van Riemsdyk were in on every goal. Along with Tyler Bozak, they were the Maple Leafs’ best offensive trio in a game where Mike Babcock was forced to roll mostly three lines once his fourth line centre was tossed.

No love lost here: Between two long-time rivals, there were plenty of flaring tempers. Leo Komarov and Alexander Radulov were both penalized early for unsportsmanlike and Radulov and Nazem Kadri were at each other from puck drop. Gauthier and Bobby Farnham were ejected in the second period after a lengthy fight, while Matt Martin tangled simultaneously with Michael McCarron. Then two calls against Toronto later in that period drew loud choruses of disapproval. While barreling towards the Habs’ net, Zach Hyman was prepared to pull up but got pushed into Carey Price by Alexei Emelin. The Canadiens swooped in and peppered Hyman with punches and the rookie was assessed a penalty for goalie interference. Later in the frame Kadri was tripped up by a Hab and went awkwardly into the boards, but was given a delay of game penalty. To cap the second, Shea Weber and Hyman exchanged blows. All in all, 24 penalties were handed out, including seven for roughing.

Steady Freddie unsteady: For the third time this season, Frederik Andersen got the call in net on back-to-back nights after winning in his first outing. But after watching his goaltender give up five goals on 31 shots, including two quick ones at the start of the first and second periods, Babcock admitted he made a mistake turning to the netminder in consecutive games. Andersen allowed two noticeably soft goals – one that went off his arm, another that trickled five-hole – and he conceded after keeping his head in the game on the second of two nights can be a challenge. Andersen is expected to carry the load in net, and is already on pace for 69 starts this season. Whether Toronto has the confidence in rookie Antoine Bibeau to step in and win games for them, or if there’s a need to reevaluate the back-up position, are questions for the season’s second half.

About face: One area where the Maple Leafs have strived to do better is in the faceoff circle, and Saturday was a rare night where they had a better winning percentage in the dot than their opponent. While he was held off the score sheet otherwise, Auston Matthews won 73 per cent of his faceoffs to lead the team, contributing to his strong possession numbers (62.50 Corsi-for percentage). Overall Toronto won 54 per cent of their draws even with their best faceoff man – Bozak – successful on just 33 percent of his.

Next game: Toronto will start their first-ever bye week on Sunday, with four days off and a practice day ahead before their tilt against the New York Rangers on Friday. It will be the Maple Leafs first look at Jimmy Vesey, who they courted over the summer as a potential free agent signing.