Auston Matthews was inside Glendale Arena that night as a wide-eyed 8-year-old to witness Alex Ovechkin twist on his back to score “The Goal” that’s remained seared in everyone’s memory since 2006.

It was fitting then that Matthews scored the generational counterpart on Sunday night with a masterful Goal of the Year candidate.

Matthews pulled into a tie with Winnipeg’s Patrik Laine for the rookie goal scoring lead with his 28th goal of the season - perhaps his prettiest as a Maple Leaf.

A bear hug from Hurricanes forward Phil DiGiuseppe wasn’t nearly enough to haul him down after he flew into the Carolina zone on a long stretch pass from Jake Gardiner.

Matthews harnessed his strength to fling off DiGiuseppe - and his stick - and somehow managed to sneak the puck through Cam Ward’s five-hole as he fell to the ice. His celebration, after a goal of pure will, seemed to say: “Get off me!”

The Leafs went on to win, 4-0, placing Toronto back in playoff position after a recent surge from the Florida Panthers.

In a season with no shortage of highlights, Sunday’s goal added an unforgettable moment to Matthews’ reel. Seemingly every superstar rookie over the last decade has one.

Connor McDavid improbably reignited the Calder Trophy debate in his first game back from injury last February with a statement goal. Ovechkin’s diving, jackknife put-back against the Coyotes also came as rookie on Jan. 16, 2006.

Brian Boucher was in net for the Coyotes that night when Ovechkin scored the goal that fans still ask him about. He saw Matthews’ reminiscent effort on Sunday night.

“I don’t think it’s quite in the same league as Ovechkin’s, but it’s still one heck of a play,” said Boucher, now an analyst for NBC. “It’s amazing how Matthews is able to keep the puck on his stick as he’s twisted in mid-air. He’s going to have to work on falling on his back if he wants to do The Ovechkin though!”

Some 11 years later, Boucher isn’t bothered by the Ovechkin goal that still makes the highlight shows.

“Not at all,” Boucher said. “It’s not like it was a slapper from the red line that went five-hole. It was an amazing play by an amazing player.”

In 2006, Matthews would have only been two years into his hockey craze. He was bitten by the hockey bug when he went to his first Coyotes game with his uncle, who was a season-ticket holder. He wasn’t the only fan left slack-jawed in Arizona that night.

“It was unbelievable,” Matthews said in November. “That was back when I think (Wayne) Gretzky was coaching. He was just looking up. He couldn’t believe it. I think everybody in the stands - no one really cheered - they really couldn’t get their heads wrapped around what just happened.”

Matthews called it “one of the best goals ever.”

“Just to see it in person is pretty special,” he said.

In the last 10 seasons, only eight players have hit the 30-goal plateau as a rookie: Ovechkin (52), Sidney Crosby (39), Michael Grabner (34), Evgeni Malkin (33), Logan Couture (32), Bobby Ryan (31), Jeff Skinner (31) and Artemi Panarin (30).

Matthews and Laine are now deadlocked at 28 with a third of the season to play. They will face each other for the second time on Tuesday night at Air Canada Centre (7:30 p.m. on TSN4).

With Laine facing an uphill climb after missing eight games with a concussion, Matthews could become just the second rookie in the last decade to eclipse 40 goals. He is on-track for exactly 40 over 82 games - and also holds the distinction of being the only NHL player to register at least one shot on goal in every one of his team’s games this season.

Ovechkin had 39 goals through his 58th game in 2006, but also took 96 more shots by this point in the season. Matthews could shoot 96 more times and not score like he did on Sunday.

“You're just trying to make the best play you can,” Matthews told reporters. “I had a good amount of speed going into it to carry me to the net and I just tried to sneak it in there. It was a pretty lucky play I guess.”

