Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

GLENDALE – Just win. It’s what the Toronto Maple Leafs wanted to do more than anything before a short Christmas break, and they headed their separate ways after a 4-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes. The victory improves Toronto’s road record to 5-6-5 and their goal differential on the season to a plus-two.

Takeaways

Welcome home, kid: All eyes, as they seemingly always are, were trained upon Auston Matthews as he returned to his home state for the first time as a pro. Matthews tallied an assist on Connor Brown’s first period goal and turned in a solid overall performance. His best moment may have come when he came out to take the game’s opening faceoff, and his childhood idol Shane Doan unexpectedly lined up to go against him. In a twist of fate, Matthews was on the ice for the only goal the Coyotes tallied, by Doan – the 400th of his career, in his 1,500th career game. Afterwards Matthews said it was a special night, but what he’d remember most about it was that the Maple Leafs won.

Over the hump: In their five previous back-to-backs, the Maple Leafs could never figure out how to come away with two wins. But sixth time was the charm, even if the four points came against the two bottom teams in the league. Toronto only earned their second road win of the season on Dec. 10, and the process of doing things right outside Air Canada Centre hasn’t been easy. Now they’re learning to play with a lead, and to play with a consistent effort. It’s a positive sign for them heading into a short break.

The Danish Wall: He’s known as “Andy” around the room, but goaltender Frederik Andersen deserves a more apt nickname than that. He’s been sensational over the last six weeks for Toronto and exceptional on this back-to-back. Andersen kept Toronto in the game in the first period when they weren’t generating consistent pressure but were giving up opportunities to the Coyotes. With his shutout the night before, Andersen went over 105 minutes without allowing a score before Doan got Arizona on the board late in the second. He’s amassed a .939 save percentage in the month of December.

(Pretty) good, boys: After Mike Babcock preached about his team needing to be more disciplined – and coming off a game against Colorado where they took six penalties – Toronto heeded their coach’s advice and gave up only one power play to the Coyotes through two periods – before taking three more in the third. The Maple Leafs’ penalty kill held tough to keep Arizona from capitalizing, but against better teams their continuing tendency to take unnecessary stick penalties especially will be a constant thorn in their side.

Next game: The Maple Leafs will be off until after Christmas, then they travel to Florida for yet another back-to-back against the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning.