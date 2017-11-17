Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO – Auston Matthews’ NHL career has barely begun, yet teammates and opponents alike can attest how his generational talent already makes the game look a little too easy.

Or, at least it did. In the process of recovering from an upper-body injury that sidelined him 10 days ago, Matthews resumed practising with the Maple Leafs early this week but has yet to get back into a game. Immersed in hockey his whole life, it’s been a rude awakening for Matthews to discover how easily his touch can be lost at this level.

“You’re [losing] the puck and you lose the feel for everything, it’s still coming back,” Matthews said after practice on Friday. “That’s the only thing I’m thinking about, is why I’m losing the puck when usually on any other day I’d have it. I feel solid out there, just trying to get back in game shape.”

Matthews’ status for Saturday’s game against Montreal remains unclear; Mike Babcock said he’ll likely be a game-time decision. The Leafs have gone 4-0-0 without the reigning Calder Trophy winner in the lineup, but he remains the team’s leading scorer with 19 points. In 16 games, Matthews has gone pointless in just four. At the time of his injury was leading the league in plus-minus at plus-14.

The 20-year-old’s progression from his first practice back with the Leafs on Wednesday, when he looked hesitant and erratic with the puck, to how much more crisp and confident he appeared on Friday was a good sign he’s close to returning. But it’s not enough for Matthews to just play; he has to be at his very best.

“I felt like before I got injured I was playing at a pretty high level and it’s always frustrating when you come back and you’re obviously not going to be there right away,” he said. “I’m trying to get a feel for everything each and every day. I feel like I have a ways to go to getting the feel for the puck I had and just the pace of play I was playing at before.”

In Matthews’ absence, the Leafs have received contributions from throughout the lineup and their defensive game has steadily improved. But Toronto had been working toward that goal since well before Matthews went down. The biggest difference for Toronto in four games without their top-line centre has been goaltending.

When Toronto blew a two-goal lead against the Vegas Golden Knights in Matthews’ last contest, they managed to salvage two points in a shootout victory but it prompted Frederik Andersen to make some changes. The result has been just four goals against in his last three games, with a .965 save percentage. He’s now tied for 13th in the league in save percentage (.906) among goalies with at least 10 starts.

“After the Vegas game, I just feel more aggressive on the puck,” he said. “I don’t hope to be hit. Instead you go out and make it happen and move into the shot and track into it, which is a big key. [Goalie coach] Steve [Briere] challenged me to do that a bit, and when you feel like it’s not going your way, you want to fight your way out of it and that’s been a big difference for me.”

Leafs’ backup netminder Curtis McElhinney also had an excellent showing last Saturday against Boston, turning aside 38 of 39 shots.

When Andersen was more passive, and too many first shots were beating him high, he stuck with the plan Briere set out to get him back on track. The duo set short-term goals for Andersen to accomplish, and while he won’t reveal specifics, having a constantly evolving, hyper-focused strategy has kept Andersen even-keeled.

“He approaches everything the same, that’s the best thing about him,” said Morgan Rielly. “He’s a true professional. Whether things are going great or we’re losing a few games, he’s the same. I think that’s a mature goalie. His work ethic and the quality of teammate he is go a long way.”

Toronto’s penchant for playing tighter defensively may not be quite as fun as racing teams to five or six goals, but it has made life easier on Andersen, especially without Matthews.

“I can’t tell you why October and November are different [for him],” said Babcock. “[But] he seems to be working hard, and we’re doing a better job giving him a better opportunity, especially early in games, and I think that allows you to settle in and play well.”​