Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO — Leave it to the Maple Leaf who played exclusively outdoors until the age of 16 to break open the Centennial Classic.

Leo Komarov, whose hometown in Finland didn’t have an indoor rink, awoke 40,148 bundled-up fans out of hibernation with his goal 93 seconds into the final frame. Komarov’s tap-in kickstarted a flurry of four goals in a span of 11:42, as the Maple Leafs hung on to top Detroit, 5-4, in overtime in the shadow of the Toronto skyline at BMO Field.

Auston Matthews scored the overtime winner with 1:20 to go in the extra session - his second of the afternoon - which shook BMO’s grandstands with a reverberating cheer that echoed all the way to the Air Canada Centre a few kilometres away.

Mitch Marner and Connor Brown also scored for the Leafs.

Minutes after Komarov put Toronto on the board, Marner fluttered like a firefly along the boards, eluding Red Wing defenders like bug zappers on a warm summer night.

The shores of Lake Ontario served as Marner’s playground, even though the afternoon felt like anything but a warm summer night.

The first NHL outdoor game in Toronto was played under ideal conditions. It was a bright, sunny day - with a game-time temperature of three degrees - that made for a picturesque setting once the sun slipped behind BMO Field’s renovated grandstands.

In fact, New Year’s Day 2017 was so beautiful that the game’s start was pushed back 30 minutes by the NHL because the sun’s impact on the soft ice surface.

Matthews added what appeared to be the cherry on top for Toronto with just under eight minutes to play, making it 4-1, but goals from Jonathan Ericsson and Dylan Larkin made for a hairy final two minutes for the Maple Leafs.

Even a late timeout from Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock could not thwart the momentum of his former team. Anthony Mantha netted his second strike of the game with 1.1 seconds remaining to send the Centennial Classic to overtime - just like last time these two teams met on New Year’s Day three years ago at the Big House in Michigan.

Only this time, a shootout was not required. Sunday’s victory on the big stage provided a calling card moment for a roster that dressed nine rookies - one so significantly remade from last year alone. The competitive Maple Leafs inched within three points of two separate Stanley Cup playoff spots - both third place in the Atlantic division and the second wild card position - with the win.

Where Sunday’s big-game experience leads remains to be seen, but it was afternoon that won’t soon be forgotten.

Contact Frank Seravalli on Twitter: @frank_seravalli