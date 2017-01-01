Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO — Walking into the roar of 40,148 packed into BMO Field, Mike Babcock joked he was half surprised some of his Maple Leafs didn’t veer to the left for a twirl on the mini ice surface reserved for mites.

“It’s because they’re all such little kids,” Babcock said, laughing. “It’s a young group.”

One kid took centre stage at the Centennial Classic.

Believe it or not, Auston Matthews was issued a challenge by Babcock - and didn’t pass muster at first.

Sixty-two seconds remained on the clock. The Maple Leafs were hanging on for dear life and their revellers - who were shaking the grandstands with cheers that echoed all the way to the Air Canada Centre - were suddenly on-edge as they shivered.

Babcock chose Matthews to take the face-off against Henrik Zetterberg in Toronto’s end. He said it wouldn’t have been wrong for Nazem Kadri or Tyler Bozak to be griping on the bench saying ‘What’s he doing?’

“They’re right, too. Why don’t I just put out the veteran guys?” Babcock said. “Because they’ve got to learn. I’m giving them a chance to shut out the game.”

Matthews' 20th lifts Maple Leafs over Red Wings After blowing a three-goal lead in the third period, the Maple Leafs responded in overtime as Auston Matthews' 20th of the season was the game-winner. Gino Reda, Dave Poulin and Darren Dreger talk about Toronto winning a thrilling Centennial Classic.

Matthews lost the draw. The puck eventually ended up behind Frederik Andersen with 1.1 seconds remaining in regulation, a three-goal lead earned and blown in a matter of minutes.

Then Matthews became the hero. Again. He responded with a flair for the dramatic that is quickly becoming his calling card.

Leave it to the 19-year-old from Arizona who made history with four goals in his first NHL game to score twice, including the overtime winner, in his first-ever outdoor game.

There seemingly isn’t a stage Matthews and the Maple Leafs’ nine rookies fear.

Led by last June’s No. 1 overall pick, Toronto’s kids accounted for four of the team’s five goals in the 5-4 victory over Detroit, making the 2017 Centennial Classic one that won’t soon be forgotten.

“It’s definitely one of the best moments in hockey I’ve ever experienced,” Matthews said. “When it’s a (Centennial) Classic game, it’s a little bigger setting, a lot more fans, kind of that national stage. I think people were on the edge of their seats in the third period and overtime, so it was really fun to experience this whole thing.”

Matthews became one of just four NHL rookies in the last 30 years to score 20 goals in his first 36 games. He is just the sixth Maple Leafs teenager to hit the 20-goal plateau in the franchise’s 100-year history.

Matthews rises to the occasion again Auston Matthews has been able to handle the pressure thus far in his NHL career, and once again, under the spotlight he came through for the Maple Leafs. TH2N explains how special he has been so far and how it was the youngsters who were tasked with closing out the game against the Red Wings.

The win iced a magical few days for the Maple Leafs, who are officially back on the road to respectability after a lost decade. The first NHL outdoor game celebration in the self-proclaimed centre of the hockey universe went about as well as could be scripted.

In the shadow of Toronto’s beaming skyline, the Centennial Classic was played under ideal conditions. New Year’s Day 2017 brought a bright, sunny day - with a game-time temperature of three degrees - that made for a postcard-worthy setting as the sun slipped behind BMO Field’s grandstand and beyond the Lake Ontario shoreline.

Sunday was so nice, in fact, that the game’s start was pushed back 30 minutes by the NHL because of the sun’s soupy impact on the ice surface.

It wasn’t nearly as picturesque an effort for the Maple Leafs. No one will confuse this game tape with a Mona Lisa. But Babcock learned more about his young team.

“I love tonight, I loved the way it happened,” Babcock said. “At playoff time in the National Hockey League you're either up one or down one. It's the same every night. You've got to love the duress. You've got to love the grind. You've got to love digging in and knowing you're going to get it done, so that was a good opportunity for our team because we haven't had those kind of opportunities.”

Connor Brown joked the Maple Leafs “almost sent the wrong message” with the blown lead.

That is true. But the real message Matthews and the Leafs delivered to the rest of the NHL watching was that they are on the rise. Who could have imagined that to be said now, this quickly, after last season?

So many faces have changed - only five Leafs remained from the 2014 Winter Classic at the Big House - but Morgan Rielly said there will be a lot to remember from the Centennial Classic with a close group of young players with so much in common.

“They're going to grow up here together,” Babcock said. “These guys aren't leaving, they're staying, and they're going to stay for a long time and be a real good team. Now, it's going to take us some time to get there. It's going to take us time. Obviously we're not deep enough and not good enough, but we're going to get there.

Contact Frank Seravalli on Twitter: @frank_seravalli