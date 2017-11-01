Nicholle Anderson readily admits she doesn’t enjoy the spotlight as much as her husband does.

But on Saturday afternoon, she will be front and centre at Canadian Tire Centre, dropping the puck as part of the pre-game ceremonies surrounding the Ottawa Senators Hockey Fights Cancer game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

“I’m extremely nervous to do it. It’s going to be emotional,” Anderson told TSN.ca in a phone interview from Florida on Wednesday morning. “It will definitely be weird to be on the ice at the same time as Craig. I don’t know if I could ever prepare for it either. I’m going to tell myself to be strong, but I’m also not afraid to shed a tear.”

Saturday’s pre-game ceremony is just a small taste of what Anderson can expect during the month of November. On Wednesday morning, the league announced she’ll be a Hockey Fights Cancer Ambassador this month. Anderson will file a weekly blog for the league’s website and several videos will be published of visits she’s made to various cancer centres in NHL cities.

“If this helps to raise awareness, then it’s a good thing. And it’s kind of like therapy for me,” Anderson said of her special role with the NHL this month, which will also include support from both the American Cancer Society and the Canadian Cancer Society.

She says she had an idea for a small fundraiser back in July and was in contact with the league about doing something on that front. About a month ago, league officials reached out to her and asked her to take on the larger role of being a special ambassador for their month-long initiative.

“So this has gone from something very little, to something pretty big,” she said.

When Anderson steps onto the red carpet on Saturday afternoon to drop the ceremonial puck, she will not be alone. She’ll be sharing the stage with 10-year-old Ryan Mercer, who was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer last year. Anderson first met Mercer during a player’s wives trip to the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario several months ago and now their paths have crossed again.

A couple of weeks ago, Anderson gave Mercer a private tour of Canadian Tire Centre with the help of the Sens Foundation. The visit included a special opportunity to interact with Craig on the ice. A video of that moment will be played on the big screen at Canadian Tire Centre before they drop the puck and it’s expected generate a lot of emotion inside the building.

“Ryan hasn’t been able to skate in a year, so this was something really special,” she said.

A year ago, Anderson could not have dreamed of being in a position to help others like Ryan. She was officially diagnosed with nasopharyngeal carcinoma, a rare form of throat cancer, on Oct. 26, 2016. When she woke up last Thursday, she admitted she had “all the flashbacks to last year” – as it was the one-year anniversary of her original diagnosis.

“You definitely relive it,” she said.

She recalls desperately trying to get a hold of Craig, who was fast asleep in a hotel room in Vancouver.

“I remember trying to get a hold of Chris Neil through Caitlyn [Neil’s wife] or anybody to just go bang on his door to wake him up.”

After breaking the news to Craig on the phone, Anderson vividly remembers standing in the hallway of the medical facility with her two boys.

“I remember crying, but telling myself, ‘Nicholle, you can’t let your boys see you cry,’” she said. “I couldn’t explain to a five-year-old what cancer was, so I just had to tell him mommy was sick.”

A few days after her diagnosis, the Senators held their annual Hockey Fights Cancer night on Nov. 4 against the Buffalo Sabres. Thousands of fans held up purple placards that night, indicating they were fighting for Nicholle.

“I know that night was impactful for me, but I’ve kind of blocked that one out. And I don’t know if I’m blocking out that night on purpose or what,” she said. “But honestly, there have been so many crazy ups and downs. Sometimes it’s hard to remember all the details.”

The roller-coaster ride included 33 radiation treatments to her neck and five blocks of chemotherapy. After the first three blocks of the chemo treatment, Anderson started losing hearing in her left ear, so doctors had to switch her final two chemo blocks to a version more commonly used for breast cancer patients.

Anderson was officially declared cancer-free on May 25 – the same day as the Senators’ Game 7 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

She remembers getting the news in Florida and debating whether or not to phone Craig on the morning of the most important game of his career.

“I was thinking if I tell him I’m cancer-free, he could be on such a high that it messes with his rhythm and routine for the game. But my mom was sitting there next to me and she was like, ‘You have to tell him.’ So I ended up telling him and then he shared that news with the media a few days later.”

In the height of her battle, Craig was granted an unconditional leave of absence from the team. He spent more than two months at Nicholle’s side, putting hockey in the rearview mirror. The Senators organization was extremely supportive during the Anderson’s ordeal and that’s something the family hasn’t forgotten.

When it came time for Craig to sign a contract extension this past summer, the way the organization treated them played a major factor in their decision to stay for two more years.

Anderson remembers sitting for a private dinner with Craig, Senators owner Eugene Melnyk, general manager Pierre Dorion, head coach Guy Boucher and Craig’s agent, Justin Duberman, and feeling like everybody involved was lending their full support.

“Eugene Melnyk has been amazing and so supportive. I’m so thankful that the organization were just like human beings and understood everything. They’re like family to us,” she said. “When Craig and I talk about retirement, Ottawa plays a huge part. The city is great and the support has been great. We couldn’t have asked for a better place.”

Now that she’s been declared cancer-free, the Andersons are working diligently towards creating a cancer foundation of their own, but they’ve run into some legal obstacles in trying to establish a charitable organization on both sides of the border.

“There’s lots of paperwork and it’s really difficult to set everything up. We’re trying to iron everything out, but it’s going to take some time,” she said, adding that she’s partnering up with the Sens Foundation as well in an effort to make an impact in Ottawa.

In her role with the NHL this month, various videos will show Anderson visiting cancer lodges in North America, where she interviews patients to share their stories. The videos will give a window into what the cancer lodges offer and Anderson says she’s been inspired by what she’s witnessed on the tour.

“That’s one of my major goals now – to get one of those cancer lodges in Ottawa.”