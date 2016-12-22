Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

TSN Maple Leafs reporter Kristen Shilton checks in with news and notes from Maple Leafs practices and game-day skates. The Maple Leafs held a morning skate at Pepsi Center ahead of facing the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night.

- William Nylander has been a popular topic of discussion all season long as he’s been shuffled throughout all four of Toronto’s lines without sticking. His latest spot is on the right side of the fourth line. Earlier in the season Nylander was playing on the centre of that line, as head coach Mike Babcock tried to help develop his skills at that position. But he’s ultimately decided that’s not the best use of the rookie’s talents. “I just think he’s a better winger for us at this point in his career,” Babcock said. “I like to catch him doing good things, not doing it wrong. So he has more success in that area.” Many have speculated that the demotion back to the fourth line was a direct result of a costly turnover by Nylander in Toronto’s last game. When asked about it, Nylander said Babcock hadn’t addressed the turnover with him.

- The other major line change for Toronto will be an opportunity for Nazem Kadri to slide into the injured Tyler Bozak’s spot between James van Riemsdyk and Mitch Marner. After practising as a trio on Wednesday, Kadri said the game plan wouldn’t change too much if that combination held for the game. “[Bozak and Kadri] both play very similarly, they both like the puck and can make plays with it,” Marner said. “I think it’s just staying the same way as thinking he’s Tyler. He’s very quick with the puck and makes plays, so we have to be ready to get the puck at all times.” Van Riemsdyk has experience playing with Kadri in the past, and hopes the two can pick up where they left off. “I played with Naz at the start of last year and we had some good chemistry,” van Riemsdyk said. “Hopefully the three of us can complement each other pretty well. Mitch and I have had some good chemistry this year also so hopefully it’s just a seamless transition” If it’s not, Babcock said he won’t hesitate to blend the lines further depending on what the Avalanche show with their own altered lineup.

- In the last 11 days, the Maple Leafs have played against – and lost to – their next two opponents. Facing their sixth back-to-back of the season, Toronto is familiar with how difficult it is to win on consecutive nights, especially since they haven’t done it yet. But with the Avalanche sitting in the basement of the league, and the Coyotes right above them in 29th place, the Maple Leafs have a chance to head into Christmas on a high note. “It’s an opportunity for us to get revenge on them, come out strong in this one,” Auston Matthews said. “I don’t think we’ve won a back-to-back this year so it’ll be a good challenge for us. We’re definitely a motivated group to get that job done.” After playing almost every other day for the past week and a half, Babcock said he’d like to see a better performance in the details of the game than Toronto showed previously against Colorado. “Let’s play well without the puck, let’s be as hard on their defence as we possibly can,” he said. “We had lots of opportunity last time we played against them — dominated them territoriality without any question. They scored twice on the power play, once off the rush, so to me [those are] areas we have to clean up.”

- One thing Babcock wants to see his club improve on — and that is within their power to fix immediately — is their discipline. Toronto has given up 23 power plays over their last five games. Those have cost them seven man-advantage goals, including one game-winner and one game-tying score in the third period. "We've been in the box too much, [with] flagrant stick fouls, four-minute things, going down 5-on-3, so we have to clean that area of our game up," said Babcock, who frequently says three penalties is fine to have to kill in a game, but getting as high as five, which Toronto has in two of their last five games, is almost never going to end well for them.

- The altitude in Denver presents its own challenges to those who have never competed in it. As a player who has, Matthews can attest to how tricky it can be. The 19-year-old said he’s played a couple of tournaments in the area before, and that was a good primer on what to expect on Thursday. “It’s not easy. It’s definitely going to force us not to overextend our shifts,” he said. “When you overextend your shifts, the altitude will get you; you’ll feel pretty exhausted for the rest of the period or so. That’s something we need to watch for, especially playing back-to-back.”

- Matthews earned praise earlier in the week from Babcock for the growth of his defensive game, and the shift is something the rookie takes pride in. “That defensive zone play was, in my opinion, my biggest weakness at the start of the season and I think it’s my biggest growth at the moment,” Matthews said. “We’ve been able to get the puck more; we’re not sitting in the defensive zone for half the game. If we get in there, we’re out pretty quick.” Conversations about Matthews compared to other rookies around the league have run rampant, but the first-overall pick said his interest lies in what’s happening in front of him. “You go day-by-day, just treat it like any other day. It’s an opportunity to get better,” Matthews said. “I think you can’t get too focused on what’s going on the outside. I know we’re trying to do something special here. We’re trying to make a push and continue to get better as a team every day.”

Maple Leafs line rushes at morning skate

Van Riemsdyk-Kadri-Marner

Hyman-Matthews-Brown

Komarov-Gauthier-Soshnikov

Martin-Froese-Nylander

Defence pairs

Rielly-Zaitsev

Gardiner-Carrick

Hunwick-Polak