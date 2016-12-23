Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

DENVER – The Toronto Maple Leafs were out for revenge against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, and they got it in a big way. Toronto trounced the Avalanche 6-0, getting contributions throughout their lineup. It marked Frederik Andersen’s first shutout with the Maple Leafs, and seventh all-time.

Takeaways

The boys break out: After being stifled offensively for several games, where they were outshooting and outworking their opponents without getting the positive results they wanted, Toronto finally flipped the switch up front. They matched their goal total from their last three games combined, getting goals from five different players and points from ten. When they played the Avalanche on Dec. 11 Toronto put 52 shots on Semyon Varlamov and scored once; this time they chased him in the second period after scoring five goals. It was a major confidence boost for a young team where frustration could have begun setting in.

A goal for Goat: In his second game since being called up to the Maple Leafs, centre Frederik Gauthier scored his first NHL goal. Taking a puck in the slot, Gauthier took his time picking his spot and wired a top shelf snipe past Varlamov. The 6-foot-5 first-round pick by the Maple Leafs in 2013, played in seven contests for Toronto a season ago, his first NHL action ever, but registered only one assist. Gauthier became Toronto’s fourth rookie this season to tally their first NHL goal.

Veteran moves: The rookies get all the attention, but James van Riemsdyk has been (more quietly) having a good season himself. The 27-year old has not only taken Mitch Marner under his wing to help aid his development, but he’s been among the Maple Leafs most consistent forwards. On Thursday, van Riemsdyk nabbed his 300th NHL point, an assist on Nazem Kadri’s first period goal. In the second frame he got point No. 301 with a wicked shot on an unassisted goal. Van Riemsdyk – and his coach – thought he was playing some of the best hockey before going down with an injury in February, but he’s been able to pick up where he left off.

Devil’s in the details: Toronto was on the victorious end of Thursday night’s game, but the numbers weren’t all positive. They were outworked in the faceoff dot, winning only 40 percent of their draws, and they gave up six power plays to the Avalanche, same as they did in the earlier meeting. The penalty kill was fantastic and Andersen thwarted chances on 5-on-3 opportunities that could have turned the tide in the Avalanche’s favour. There’s no doubt Toronto can be a scoring machine, but taking positive steps forward in other areas will help them in the tight games they frequently are the losing end of.

Next game: Toronto will have little time to revel in Thursday’s win with the Arizona Coyotes waiting for them in the desert on Friday. All eyes will be on Matthews in his homecoming, but it’s also an opportunity for the Maple Leafs to win their first games on consecutive nights this season.