TSN Baseball Insider Steve Phillips offers his scouting report on the American League East after spending time at each team’s camp this spring

BALTIMORE ORIOLES

Last season: 89-73, third place - lost AL wild-card game

Key Additions:

1B Mark Trumbo (re-signed, three-year, $37.5-million deal)

OF Seth Smith (acquired from Mariners for RHP Yovani Gallardo)

C Welington Castillo (signed one-year, $6-million deal with 2018 player option)

Key Losses:

C Matt Wieters (signed two-year, $21-million deal with Nationals)

RHP Vance Worley (non-tendered, signed minor-league deal with Nationals)

1B/OF/DH Steve Pearce (two-year, $12.5-million deal with Blue Jays)



Strengths:

Power

The Orioles have great team power. They led the American League in homers in 2016 with 253 – 30 more than the next closest club. They will likely do the same in 2017. Chris Davis, Mark Trumbo, Adam Jones, Jonathan Schoop and Manny Machado can all slug 30 or more homers. If a pitcher makes a mistake the Orioles can make him pay. Davis hit 38 homers last year despite a thumb injury that caused him to swing with one hand for a good part of the season. He has the potential to hit 50. Trumbo (47 homers) almost hit 50 last year and told me he is not changing anything in his approach despite being devalued in the free-agent market. Machado can do anything on the field and his power numbers keep going up. I expect 40 homers from him this year.



Bullpen

Baltimore’s bullpen went 32-15 with a 3.40 ERA in 2016. They had the fewest blown saves, fewest losses and the best ERA. Closer Zach Britton had a near-perfect season, giving up only four earned runs in 67 innings. He was 47 out of 47 in saves, which made his not appearing in the AL wild-card game against the Blue Jays even more shocking. The bridge from the starting rotation to Britton is phenomenal, with different looks and great stuff. Darren O’Day, Brad Brach and Michael Givens give manager Buck Showalter good options every night. This bullpen can hold the lead and hold the deficit, creating opportunities for the offence to come back. It allows the Orioles to shorten the game. If you don’t have a lead by the fifth inning against them, you are in trouble.



Weaknesses:

Starting Rotation

The Orioles ranked 12th in the American League in starting pitchers’ ERA last year. They traded away Yovani Gallardo, a consistent solid veteran starter, who dealt with some injuries in 2016. Chris Tillman, the leader of the staff, has an injured shoulder that he is still rehabbing. He told me he will be back somewhere near opening day. The Orioles can expect growth from Kevin Gausman and Dylan Bundy. The frustratingly inconsistent Ubaldo Jimenez will need to be the strike-throwing Ubaldo of the last two months of the season if Baltimore has any chance of winning. Jimenez feels he has been able to maintain the adjustments he made in the second half through the off-season and in to spring training.



On-Base Percentage

The Orioles were first in homers and seventh in runs scored last year. The reason for the differential is the lack of on-base percentage (the team ranked 10th in on-base percentage last season). They don’t manufacture runs because they just don’t get enough baserunners. There is no reason to expect anything different this season, as Seth Smith is the only real addition to their club. In fact, they have no obvious leadoff man. It is a rather clunky roster that’s littered with a bunch of four, five and six hitters.

The free-agent market clearly stated that Trumbo’s value wasn’t what he thought it should be, despite his 47 homers. More value is being placed on defensive ability and on-¬base percentage, neither of which are his strengths. I asked him if he would change his game at all to increase his perceived value. He said, “Absolutely not.”



Team Speed

Baltimore only stole 19 bases in 32 attempts last season – among the fewest attempts in a season in MLB history. They can’t manufacture runs and only move base-to-base when they do reach. Machado joked that he will likely lead the team with two stolen bases. Adam Jones swears they actually do have a steal sign, although it rarely gets used.



Outlook

The Orioles defy baseball convention. Most good teams win with solid starting pitching, quality bullpen work and scoring enough runs in a number of different ways. The Orioles have below-average starting pitching, a great bullpen and an offence built exclusively around the home run, but it works for them. They will once again be a third-place team but this time they won’t make the playoffs as a wild-card.

Prediction: 85-77, third place

