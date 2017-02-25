Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

The Florida Panthers were never going to be big sellers ahead of Wednesday’s 3 p.m. ET trade deadline, but GM Dale Tallon said even the next two games could determine how much of a buyer his club will be.

Such is life in the Atlantic division, where six points covers the spread from first to fifth place – and possibly only three Stanley Cup playoff spots to go around.

“With this schedule, the five-day break, it’s hard to get any consistency,” Tallon told TSN on Friday. “The standings can change dramatically. These next (two) games can be a bit more telling.”

The return of both Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov on Feb. 3 provided the Panthers “a big shot in the arm,” Tallon said.

Barkov has 10 points in the nine games since, Huberdeau is on a point-per-game run with nine. Florida’s power play has climbed one whole percentage point for the season with a 6-for-28 stretch, and they haven’t allowed a power-play goal against in six straight games.

Yet, after Friday’s loss to Calgary, the Panthers (6-3-0) enter Saturday’s action in the same position, in fifth place in the Atlantic - in both points (66) and points percentage (.550) - as they did the day before Barkov and Huberdeau returned on Feb. 2.

The only difference is that Montreal’s edge on the division has dwindled from seven points down to two, putting one more playoff spot potentially up for grabs.

The Panthers are an interesting team to watch between now and Wednesday, given that they’re trending in the right direction at the right time of year. Last year, Tallon brought in Jiri Hudler, Teddy Purcell and Jakub Kindl on Feb. 27 - two days before the deadline - and moved out Brandon Pirri to Anaheim on deadline day.

In a perfect world, Tallon said the Panthers would add a depth winger this time around.

“We’re strong up the middle, so either wing some place would work,” Tallon said. “We have players in the minors right now, but I don’t know that they’re ready to take the next step yet.”

Tallon said the trade market is about where he thought it would be. Upwards of 20 teams are projected to finish within $2 million of the salary cap limit, hampering maneuverability, plus the standings are more jumbled than seemingly ever with the faux parity of three-point games.

“It’s not hectic,” Tallon said. “The conversations haven’t been very deep. The prices today are higher than they might be Wednesday, it fluctuates.”

The trade deadline is a delicate dance, Tallon said, between not wanting to damage the chemistry already created and trying to better position your team.

“We have a good team,” Tallon said. “We have chemistry and a really tight room. You want to send a message to your team with a trade that you want to win. Sometimes, not doing anything isn’t good, either. You don’t want the players to think they aren’t good enough to win.”