Columnist image
Frank Seravalli

TSN Senior Hockey Reporter

|Archive

The Florida Panthers were never going to be big sellers ahead of Wednesday’s 3 p.m. ET trade deadline, but GM Dale Tallon said even the next two games could determine how much of a buyer his club will be.

Such is life in the Atlantic division, where six points covers the spread from first to fifth place – and possibly only three Stanley Cup playoff spots to go around.

“With this schedule, the five-day break, it’s hard to get any consistency,” Tallon told TSN on Friday. “The standings can change dramatically. These next (two) games can be a bit more telling.”

The return of both Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov on Feb. 3 provided the Panthers “a big shot in the arm,” Tallon said.

Barkov has 10 points in the nine games since, Huberdeau is on a point-per-game run with nine. Florida’s power play has climbed one whole percentage point for the season with a 6-for-28 stretch, and they haven’t allowed a power-play goal against in six straight games.

Yet, after Friday’s loss to Calgary, the Panthers (6-3-0) enter Saturday’s action in the same position, in fifth place in the Atlantic - in both points (66) and points percentage (.550) - as they did the day before Barkov and Huberdeau returned on Feb. 2.

The only difference is that Montreal’s edge on the division has dwindled from seven points down to two, putting one more playoff spot potentially up for grabs.

The Panthers are an interesting team to watch between now and Wednesday, given that they’re trending in the right direction at the right time of year. Last year, Tallon brought in Jiri Hudler, Teddy Purcell and Jakub Kindl on Feb. 27 - two days before the deadline - and moved out Brandon Pirri to Anaheim on deadline day.

In a perfect world, Tallon said the Panthers would add a depth winger this time around.

“We’re strong up the middle, so either wing some place would work,” Tallon said. “We have players in the minors right now, but I don’t know that they’re ready to take the next step yet.”

Tallon said the trade market is about where he thought it would be. Upwards of 20 teams are projected to finish within $2 million of the salary cap limit, hampering maneuverability, plus the standings are more jumbled than seemingly ever with the faux parity of three-point games.

“It’s not hectic,” Tallon said. “The conversations haven’t been very deep. The prices today are higher than they might be Wednesday, it fluctuates.”

The trade deadline is a delicate dance, Tallon said, between not wanting to damage the chemistry already created and trying to better position your team.

“We have a good team,” Tallon said. “We have chemistry and a really tight room. You want to send a message to your team with a trade that you want to win. Sometimes, not doing anything isn’t good, either. You don’t want the players to think they aren’t good enough to win.”

 

NTC - No Trade Clause NMC - No Movement Clause

 
PLAYER POS AGE CAP HIT GP G PTS Past 2016-17 Clause
1. Kevin Shattenkirk, STL RD 27 $4.25 m 60 11 42 UFA  
2. Martin Hanzal, ARI C 30 $3.1 m 51 16 26 UFA NTC
3. Thomas Vanek, DET RW 33 $2.6 m 47 15 38 UFA  
4. Matt Duchene, COL C 26 $6 m 54 16 36 2 years  
5. Patrick Sharp, DAL RW 35 $5.9 m 35 7 14 UFA NMC
6. Gabriel Landeskog, COL LW 24 $5.57 m 47 12 23 4 years  
7. Ben Bishop, TB G 30 $5.95 m 32 2.55 0.911 UFA NMC
8. Dmitry Kulikov, BUF D 26 $4.3 m 34 1 2 UFA  
9. Brian Boyle, TB C 32 $2 m 52 13 20 UFA  
10. Radim Vrbata, ARI RW 35 $1.5 m 60 14 44 UFA  
11. Anthony Duclair, ARI LW 21 $773 k 41 3 9 RFA  
12. Mikhail Grigorenko, COL LW 22 $1.3 m 56 6 18 RFA  
13. Curtis Lazar, OTT RW 21 $894 k 33 0 1 RFA  
14. Jannik Hansen, VAN LW 30 $2.5 m 27 6 13 1 year NTC
15. Marc-Andre Fleury, PIT G 32 $5.75 m 30 3.16 0.906 2 years NTC 
16. Brendan Smith, DET D 28 $2.8 m 33 2 5 UFA  
17. Evander Kane, BUF LW 25 $5.3 m 45 19 29 1 year  
18. Mathieu Perreault, WPG LW 29 $3 m 46 6 23 4 years  
19. Alexandre Burrows, VAN RW 35 $4.5 m 54 9 20 UFA  NTC
20. Jarome Iginla, COL RW 39 $5.3 m 59 8 18 UFA NMC
21. Kyle Quincey, NJ D 31 $1.3 m 52 4 12 UFA  
22. Drew Stafford, WPG RW 31 $4.35 m 39 4 12 UFA  
23. Shane Doan, ARI RW 40 $3.8 m 60 5 20 UFA NMC
24. Valtteri Filppula, TB C 32 $5 m 58 7 34 1 year NMC
25. Jhonas Enroth, ANA G 28 $750 k 6 3.94 0.872 UFA  
26. Brandon Pirri, NYR LW 25 $1.1 m 49 8 17 RFA  
27. Jiri Hudler, DAL LW 33 $2 m 25 2 8 UFA  
28. Ondrej Pavelec, WPG G 29 $3.9 m 8 3.55 0.888 UFA  
29. Steve Ott, DET LW 34 $800 k 42 3 6 UFA  
30. Jordan Eberle, EDM RW 26 $6 m 62 12 36 2 years  
31. Johnny Oduya, DAL D 35 $3.8 m 36 1 7 UFA NTC
32. Mark Streit, PHI D 39 $5.3 m 47 5 20 UFA NTC
33. Cody Franson, BUF D 29 $3.3 m 53 3 16 UFA  
34. Michael Del Zotto, PHI D 26 $3.9 m 32 4 10 UFA  
35. Patrick Wiercioch, COL D 26 $800 k 50 3 11 RFA  
36. David Desharnais, MTL C 30 $3.5 m 29 4 10 UFA  
37. Jaroslav Halak, NYI G 31 $4.5 m 21 3.23 0.904 1 year  
38. Greg Pateryn, MTL D 26 $800 k 24 1 6 1 year  
39. P-A Parenteau, NJ LW 33 $1.3 m 58 13 26 UFA  
40. Scottie Upshall, STL LW 33 $900 k 53 5 11 UFA  
 