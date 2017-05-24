Simply uttering their names out loud sends a shiver down the spine of any die-hard Ottawa Senators fan.

Derek Plante.

Jeff Friesen.

Joe Nieuwendyk.

Each name tells a different – but all-too-familiar – story about Game 7 heartbreak for the Senators.

With Plante, Senators fans can still see Ron Tugnutt falling backward into his net as the puck trickles off his glove and over the goal line. It’s the only Game 7 overtime defeat in franchise history, but it was cushioned by the fact that it was Ottawa’s first trip to the playoffs and better days were on the horizon. There was an innocence about that loss to the Buffalo Sabres in 1997, and the pain didn’t last long.

By 2003, that innocence was replaced by the weight of massive expectations. The Senators won the Presidents’ Trophy during the regular season and were regarded as heavy favourites to win the Stanley Cup. After battling back from a 3-1 series deficit against the New Jersey Devils to force a Game 7 on home ice, the Senators saw their dreams vanish with the most painful singular moment in franchise history.

With just over two minutes to go in regulation of a tied game, Devils winger Grant Marshall somehow feathered a pass through the stick of Karel Rachunek and skates of Wade Redden to find a wide open Friesen, who slid the puck past Patrick Lalime for the winner. After the game, the Senators players slumped on the ice in disbelief, knowing that their best chance to win the Stanley Cup had just vanished because of a single miscue in the dying moments of Game 7.

Unfortunately for Lalime, that’s not the Game 7 he’s most remembered for as a member of the Senators. That would come a year later in 2004, when Toronto Maple Leafs centre Joe Nieuwendyk beat the Senators netminder with a pair of weak shots from the left wing that sealed Lalime’s fate in Ottawa. He never played another game for the Senators. Despite his unbelievable playoff numbers – including a 1.77 goals-against average and .926 save percentage – Lalime is always remembered for that one game.

There have been two other Game 7 losses in franchise history, but neither carries the pain of the aforementioned defeats. In 2002, the Senators were on the wrong end of a Game 7 loss at the Air Canada Centre against the Maple Leafs. But most Ottawa fans couldn’t tell you any details or specifics of that loss, because the pain from a Game 6 defeat – in which the Senators blew a 2-0 lead on home ice with a chance to win the series – is what stings the most. They remember the Ricard Persson hit on Tie Domi that changed the momentum in Game 6, but the Game 7 loss is almost an afterthought.

The same goes for the Game 7 loss in 2012 against the New York Rangers, which also followed another squandered opportunity by Ottawa to close out the series on home ice in a Game 6.

The loss to the Rangers gave the Senators an 0-5 record all-time in Game 7s – tied for the worst record in all of North American pro sports. The Arizona Coyotes have the same 0-5 record, while the Memphis Grizzlies (0-3) and the Baltimore Orioles (0-2) sport the worst Game 7 records in the NBA and MLB respectively.

On Thursday night, the Senators will either move into sole possession of the worst Game 7 record on the continent or vanquish their demons in Pittsburgh.

On the positive side, this group of players won’t carry the weight of previous playoff failures on their shoulders when the step onto the ice at PPG Paints Arena. Only a handful of them – Craig Anderson, Kyle Turris, Erik Karlsson, Zack Smith and Chris Neil – were on the ice when they lost Game 7 in New York five years ago.

This isn’t a group of players haunted by previous playoff collapses or underachieving when it matters the most. If anything, this is a group that has overachieved and overcome unlikely odds just to get here. The Senators finished the regular season with a -4 goal differential, yet they’re just one game away from playing for the Stanley Cup.

Winger Clarke MacArthur was told in January to shut down his season after battling concussion issues, but here he is playing a regular shift and scoring goals in the third round of the playoffs. Ottawa lost three games in the span of eight days to the Montreal Canadiens in March and were told they were not good enough to be a legitimate contender. They were expected to be dispatched by the New York Rangers in the second round, but instead eliminated Henrik Lundqvist’s team in six games.

And after suffering consecutive losses against the Penguins in which they were outscored 10-2 and left for dead, the Senators responded with a gutsy, season-saving 2-1 victory in Game 6 on Tuesday night.

Overcoming long odds to accomplish something seems to be the calling card of this team.

If the sports world has taught us anything in the past 12 months, it’s that tortured histories don’t necessarily mean anything to a current group of athletes. The Cavaliers erased decades of heartbreak for pro sports teams in Cleveland by capturing the NBA title last spring. The Chicago Cubs ended a 108-year drought with a World Series crown last fall. Leicester City shocked the sports world by beating the unlikeliest odds to win an English Premier League title.

On Thursday night, the Senators will write their latest Game 7 chapter. Various media outlets will constantly bring up their 0-5 record in these spots in franchise history, but Ottawa fans need to remember that playoffs ghosts don’t haunt this group.

Craig Anderson won’t carry Patrick Lalime’s Game 7 baggage when he steps into the crease in Pittsburgh.

Fredrik Claesson probably doesn’t know who Ricard Persson is.

And Mike Hoffman doesn’t care that Jeff Friesen killed the Senators chances in 2003 because he was a 12-year-old kid at the time.

The Senators might lose Game 7 Thursday, but it won’t have any connection to things that have happened in the past. Instead, this group appears ready to author a new Game 7 chapter that has a different ending than the previous ones.