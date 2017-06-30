Steve Phillips TSN Baseball Insider Archive

The Blue Jays designated veteran reliever Jason Grilli for assignment this week, which means he is off the roster and will be released or traded shortly.

The Jays acquired the 40-year-old Grilli last season in a small deal with the Atlanta Braves when they were desperate for stability in the bullpen. At the time, he had been struggling in Atlanta with a 5.29 ERA. The change of scenery was all he needed as he turned his season around in Toronto.

The bullpen is the area where general managers make the most mistakes. What often looks like a solid bullpen headed in to the season, based upon the previous year’s result, can be fool’s gold. It’s impossible to quantify the impact of appearances and innings from one year to the next. Relievers are among the game’s most inconsistent performers because of the nature of the role.

Unfortunately, Grilli couldn’t hit his spots this year and batters made him pay the price for it. He gave up nine homers in just 20-plus innings worth of work. Despite his struggles it was probably still tough for Toronto general manager Ross Atkins and team president Mark Shapiro to pull the trigger on cutting him.

High-character veteran relievers are worth more than just their performance. They know how to deal with the inevitable failure inherent to the game and they can help young pitchers do the same. The Jays still have veteran righty Joe Smith (currently on the DL) on the roster but don’t be surprised if Atkins looks to land another experienced reliever or two. They need to find this year’s version of the 2016 deals they made for Grilli and Joaquin Benoit.

Don’t be surprised if Grilli surfaces with another playoff contender this season. A team will take a chance on the low-risk veteran, hoping for the same bounce back the Jays got last season. When the time comes for Grilli to hang it up he will have choices to be a coach or baseball analyst on television or radio.

Cubs cut ties with Montero

The Chicago Cubs made a similar roster move by designating veteran catcher Miguel Montero for assignment, although for a much different reason. Whereas Grilli was by all accounts a tremendous teammate, Montero failed miserably in that area.

The former Cubs catcher called out ace pitcher Jake Arrieta for his inability to control the opponent’s running game. In Tuesday’s game against the Washington Nationals, the Cubs allowed seven stolen bases in four-plus innings. In fact, the only time the Cubs got defensive about stolen bases was when Montero answered questions about it. He threw his veteran starter under the bus, making it clear that Arrieta was to blame for the problem because he was so slow to the plate with his delivery.

I’m not surprised that the Cubs moved swiftly to cut ties with Montero. His comments were contrary to the team-building that all clubs expect from their players, particularly a club managed by Joe Maddon. They had to make this decision.

It’s possible this situation could be a gift for a Cubs team that has been languishing in mediocrity so far this season. Montero’s comments and the outrage it caused his teammates might be just what they need to pull together and get their fight back.

Parting ways with Montero was made easier by the fact that he is almost 34, mediocre and a free agent at the end of the season. If he was one of the Cubs stars they wouldn’t have taken such a drastic step. How do I know that?

Well, Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo called Montero selfish for his comments, making it clear that they win and lose as a team. What Rizzo did in criticizing Montero isn’t much different than what Montero did to Arrieta. Rizzo was correct in his assessment of Montero just as Montero was right in his assessment of Arrieta. The Cubs didn’t take any action against Rizzo because he’s a young leader on the team. Plus, by the time Rizzo responded to Montero’s comments the catcher was a dead man walking.

Montero is available to the other 29 clubs now. His reputation has been damaged, but he still has value as a major-league catcher. He will need to explain himself to any club with interest.

Montero would be an upgrade to complement Russell Martin. The Jays should make a call to the Cubs and then to Montero’s agent to gauge his interest. He was part of a championship team last year, so he isn’t all bad. Of course, if the Jays strike a deal with him, the pitching staff better not be slow to the plate and let the opponents steal bases. We know what will happen then.

Nationals take a flier on Francisco Rodriguez

One player who has found a new team is Francisco Rodriguez. The Detroit Tigers released the veteran closer and the Washington Nationals scooped him up. It isn’t surprising considering the struggles the Nats have had this year out of the closer role. The team’s 5.49 ERA in the ninth inning is the third worst in all of baseball.

Washington can’t possibly know if Rodriguez is their answer. They’re hoping the embarrassment of being released and struggling this season will shock him back into being good. He was 2-5 with a 7.82 ERA in Detroit and gave up nine homers in 25.1 IP. He’s been hit often and hit hard. He had seven blown saves. Then he complained about being taken out of the closer’s role. What did he think the Tigers would do?

Yet, his signing was an obvious move for the team that lost out on Aroldis Chapman, Kenley Jansen and Mark Melancon last off-season. They have given save opportunities to seven different pitchers. What stings even more is that the reliever they traded to the Pirates last year at the trade deadline, Felipe Rivero, has a 0.86 ERA and .137 opponents’ batting average. It was the right move to traded him at the time, but they would love to have him back now.

The problem the Nationals have now is that even if Rodriguez settles in and does a good job at the end of the game, he can’t be trusted to sustain it. Without an obvious lockdown closer available at the deadline, the Nats will likely add another second-tier closer. Guys like David Robertson (White Sox), Kelvin Herrera (Royals), A.J. Ramos (Marlins), and Alex Colome (Rays) could become available. Washington will try and win with quantity, not necessarily quality.

The Nationals don’t need Rodriguez or any other closer to make the playoffs because their starting pitching and offence are so good. But playoff games usually come down to what happens late in the game. The Nationals are built as a World Series team in every component except the closer role. It will be a real shame if that is what costs them this year.

Spitting Seeds

-Speaking of the Nationals, they got devastating news on Thursday. Their young, exciting shortstop, Trea Turner, was hit by a pitch and broke his right wrist. He will be out for a significant period of time. He is a catalyst and spark plug. Turner has 34 stolen bases on the season, including 22 in the month of June and a club record four in a game just this week. He can fly and is one of the most exciting players in the majors. It’s a big loss. They have Stephen Drew, a veteran infielder, who can step in and fill the position but he is nowhere near the player that Turner is. The Nats, who seemed nearly invincible earlier this year, are showing they’re mortal. But the Braves are 9.5 games behind and the Mets are 10.5 behind. Neither of them have the feel of a team that can make a run to catch Washington.

-My heart breaks for rookie Dustin Fowler of the Yankees. The 22-year-old outfielder was just called up to the major leagues on Thursday and was playing in the first inning of his first major- league game when the unthinkable happened. He was tracking a fly ball down the right field line and crashed into the low wall at full speed at Guaranteed Rate Field. He tried to stay on his feet but crumpled to the ground with a devastating open rupture to the patella tendon in his right knee. His season is done. He was due to leadoff the next inning and never got to take a major league at bat. I hope and pray the young man recovers and gets back to the big leagues. His family wasn’t able to get to Chicago for his debut because of such late notice for his call-up. They had to be watching on TV and absolutely devastated by what they saw.

-There are reports that the Blue Jays were among a number of clubs that are scouting Oakland A’s pitcher Sonny Gray. Gray was third in the Cy Young balloting in 2015 but was hampered by injuries last year. He is 3-3 with a 4.45 ERA so far in 2017. Gray doesn’t look like the pitcher he was in the past, but some general manager will pay a premium for the hope that a change of scenery will return the righty to his old form. It’s highly unlikely to be Ross Atkins. The Jays will be prudent in any trade deadline acquisition, protecting the depth of their farm system. They will be willing to trade a prospect or two but don’t expect a deadline like 2015 which brought in David Price and Troy Tulowitzki among others.

-Yasiel Puig received a one-game suspension for flipping off heckling fans in Cleveland a couple of weeks ago. It seemed like an appropriate penalty. The fans were on him from the time he was in the on-deck circle through his circling the bases after a home run. He flipped his middle finger on both hands and was caught on camera. It’s behaviour that Major League Baseball can’t condone, no matter how inappropriate the fans were being. Puig appealed his suspension, which surprised me. It seemed pretty tough to deny or defend his actions. Yet, Joe Torre, chief baseball officer for MLB, rescinded Puig’s suspension and noted the Dodger outfielder will make a donation to a charity instead, as negotiated on Puig’s behalf by the Players’ Association. I think this is a mistake by MLB. I can’t fathom why the behaviour only warranted a charitable donation. The players’ treatment of fans is of maximum importance. There is no doubt that poorly behaved fans should be ejected from the game, but players have to be held to a higher standard than the fans. The next player who flips off a fan shouldn’t expect any punishment either.

-New York Mets broadcaster Ron Darling is one of the best in the business. In a recent game telecast, he strongly criticized the Mets’ training staff when Mets pitcher Robert Gsellman left the game with an injury. Gsellman is the 16th Mets player to go to the DL this year which ranks them sixth in MLB. Darling said, “They’re doing a disservice to their million-dollar athletes that they’re paying. It’s a joke to watch this happen each and every night.” The Mets’ training staff has a college football background which rankles old-school baseball men. Darling continued, “[These] trainers, get them in a room with some of the old trainers and people that took care of baseball players and how to keep them healthy. And get them in a room and try to tap into their knowledge on how you train baseball players – not weightlifters, not six-pack wearers – baseball players.” The Mets, like the other 29 teams, take player health seriously. The front office and ownership is as frustrated by the injuries as the fans are. The Mets have lost more than $21 million in salary to the DL. Darling needs to understand his shots at the training staff are shots at the front office. He has every right to vent frustration about injuries, which have crippled the Mets’ season, but he needs to be careful about pointing fingers. He effectively said the Mets need a new training staff. It will be interesting to see how the team and training staff respond to Darling. I bet he wouldn’t like it if they do it as publicly as he did.

-More Mets news: Tim Tebow was recently promoted to Port St. Lucie, Fla., where the Mets high Class-A team plays. Tebow wasn’t promoted for great performance, as he was only hitting .220/.311/.336 in Columbia, S.C., while playing for the Mets low Class-A team. At 29, the Mets know the clock is ticking. If Tebow is going to have any value they’re going to have to get him moving through the system. Although Tebow hasn’t shown very good baseball skills, he has shown the flair for the dramatic that was so prevalent during his football career. In his first game in Port St. Lucie, Tebow homered ­– just like he did in his first at-bat in Instructional League last fall and with the Columbia Fireflies this past April.