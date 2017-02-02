Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

Imagine trying to hit a tee shot in the middle of a rock concert and that will give you some idea of what’s it’s like to play the 16th hole at this week’s Waste Management Phoenix Open.

It’s loud, raucous, at times bordering on obnoxious, and a whole lot of fun.

Certainly there’s no hole like it in golf. What started out as a 160-yard par-3 where fans would stand on a hill and watch has been transformed into a three-tier stadium that can hold close to 20,000 fans. Golfers are cheered or booed depending on the outcome of their shots. While fans are usually silent for tee shots, decorum goes out the door after that. Spectators talk, shout and yell while players try to chip or putt. They’re often aided by cheat sheets, handed out by enterprising fans, that list a golfer’s nationality or college or other interesting facts that can be used for catcalls.

For the most part, however, it’s just plain amusing.

When Mike Weir played the tournament, for example, he was usually serenaded by a messed up version of Oh Canada as he approached the tee. The five Canadians who will play this week can expect the same.

Even when no golfers are present, things can get loud. On one occasion during a lull in the action a few years back, fans on one side of the hole chanted, “Where’s John Daly?” The other side responded: “He’s At Hooters!”

While it’s amusing and unique, it can also be intimidating for the golfers, even those who’ve been in the pressure-packed final holes of big tournaments.

“For me,” stated Jordan Spieth, “it's as nerve-wracking a shot as I see during the year, for sure.”

“It's tough sometimes trying to hit a little soft 8-iron or 9-iron in there when you have so much adrenaline going,” added Justin Thomas, who will play the first two rounds with Phil Mickelson and Canadian Adam Hadwin.

“It's totally different than nerves when you're in contention or nerves on a first tee. It's just so much adrenaline and butterflies. It's really hard to describe, but it's cool.”

However, to a man, most are quite happy there is just a single hole like this one on the schedule.

“It's one time a year,” said Bubba Watson at last year’s tournament. “If it was multiple times a year, it wouldn't be fun. But to do what they have done to create what they have created, it's a beautiful thing.”

For the most part, the players join in on the fun. They’ll wear sweaters from sports teams, don silly hats and often encourage loud cheering.

Up until a few years ago, they also tossed souvenirs into the stands until the PGA Tour prohibited that practice fearing a fan might get hurt. Watson and Rickie Fowler threw headgear to the stands, while Phil Mickelson launched footballs (the tournament is always held on Super Bowl weekend). Padraig Harrington went one further than lefty and kicked a football into the crowd.

Brad Fritsch, who has an agreement with the Ottawa Senators, tossed hockey pucks into the stands one year (his poor caddy had to lug the 24 rubber disks around for 15 holes first) and hit one unsuspecting fan in the head.

Another now-prohibited practice was the much-loved caddie races, where, after tee shots, the bag-toters would race each other to see who could reach the green first. That ended in 2013.

With all the extracurricular activities taking place, it’s easy to forget this is still a hole that needs to be played. Over the years there have been some memorable shots. Jarrod Lyle and Francesco Molinari both made aces in the stadium years. The second-most famous ace here belongs to Tiger Woods. He famously dunked one in 1997 before the hole was encircled with seating. The crowd around the hole responded by throwing their empty beer cans onto the grass in a deluge of aluminum.

The most remarkable shot, however, came last year, and not from a player, but a machine. A robot named LDRIC (as in Eldrick Woods), was placed on the tee to hit a shot on pro-am day, and it ended up in the bottom of the cup.

While the 16th is the focal point of the tournament, it’s not the only attraction. A massive party tent called the Crow’s Nest attracts fans once play is over and features top entertainment. This year, Dierks Bentley is headlining. It’s another reason why the Waste Management Phoenix Open is the top drawing tournament on the PGA Tour. In 2016, a record 618,000 fans attended, far outpacing any other stop on the circuit.

It’s one week a year and for many, that’s enough. But what a week it is.