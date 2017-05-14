Jamie McLennan TSN Hockey Analyst Follow|Archive

CRAIG ANDERSON (5) – Game 1 was a very special performance for Anderson. He was sharp right from the beginning. The Penguins generated a lot of high quality chances through speed, traffic, and redirections. He made huge saves on Bryan Rust, Olli Maatta, Evgeni Malkin, Justin Schultz, Scott Wilson and Patric Hornqvist. Anderson almost put together a perfect game; he was a difference maker for the Sens to give them the lead in the series.



MARC-ANDRE FLEURY (4) – Fleury was really good in tight as the Sens worked to get to the net and create havoc in front him. He had big saves on Mark Stone, Erik Karlsson, Clarke MacArthur, Ryan Dzingel, and Jean-Gabriel Pageau. Fleury didn’t have much chance on the game-winning goal as Bobby Ryan went cross body all in one motion backhand shelf. It was a pretty impressive shot.