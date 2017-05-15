Jamie McLennan TSN Hockey Analyst Follow|Archive

Each night during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, TSN Hockey analyst and former NHL goaltender Jamie McLennan provides his Post 2 Post rankings for every goaltender in action.

JOHN GIBSON (3) –Gibson was scored on early Sunday. He bit on a breakaway, straight shot for the first goal. And while the second goal against came on the power play, he guessed and lost the puck, giving up the short side. Gibson settled in after that and made some big saves on Pontus Aberg twice, Matt Irwin, James Neal, Mike Fisher, and Filip Forsberg. The game was not a huge goalie duel, but Gibson battled hard to get his game on the rails and gave his team a chance to get back into it.

PEKKA RINNE (2) –Rinne looked off all night long Sunday. He lost his angle on Sami Vatanen goal, and the game-winning goal was a bad angle shot that he tried to cross-body catch and missed. He did make some big saves on Ryan Kesler, Nate Thompson, Rickard Rakell, and Jakob Silveberg at 4-3, but overall it was not a good night for him.