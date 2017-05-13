Jamie McLennan TSN Hockey Analyst Follow|Archive

PEKKA RINNE (4) – Rinne was rock solid again Friday. He had great rebound control and was big when the Ducks pushed in the third period. He had big saves on Rickard Rakell, Ryan Getzlaf, Jakob Silfverberg, and Antoine Vermette. Rinne continues to make a strong case for Conn Smythe trophy.



JOHN GIBSON (4) – Gibson was great tonight facing 32 shots after two periods as the Predators really turned up the heat. He had big saves on Ryan Ellis, James Neal, Cody McLeod, Colin Wilson, and Viktor Arvidsson. Gibson kept his team in the game as it took them awhile to get going.