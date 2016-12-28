Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

Ahead of the 2017 golf season, Bob Weeks looks at some of the major questions that will be asked in the coming days.

1. Where will Tiger play?

Now that we know Tiger Woods can swing the golf club without pain, the next question is where will we next seem him do that.

Woods returned to action at the Hero World Challenge in early December and, while showing signs of rust, appeared fit, healthy and raring to get back to a regular schedule for the first time in 15 months.

The only confirmed start for Woods so far is the Genesis Open, Feb. 16-19, at Riviera Country Club. This really wasn’t a surprise as the event’s proceeds will go towards his foundation.

It’s possible Woods could play before that in the Middle East as he has done in past years, picking up a fat appearance fee along the way (which is one reason why Forbes said this week his net worth is $740 million). When he’s been healthy, Woods has tipped it up in either Dubai or Abu Dhabi, usually marking the start of his season. He’s also thrown in World Golf Championship events that come early in the year -- such as the Match Play or Doral (now Mexico) -- but with his low world ranking, he doesn’t qualify for those.

The Farmers Insurance Open (Jan. 26-29) is also a good bet, seeing as how he’s a seven-time champion of the tournament and also won his last major, the 2008 U.S. Open, at Torrey Pines.

So after Riviera, other good bets include the Honda Classic (Feb. 23-26) and the Arnold Palmer Invitational (March 16-19), all leading into The Masters.

2. How much will Brooke Henderson play?

Last year, Brooke Henderson played 121 rounds on the LPGA Tour, 12 more than any other golfer. Throw in four more for an event on the Ladies European Tour and another four at the Olympics, and it’s a wonder she didn’t collapse.

During times last year, it appeared fatigue caught up with the 19-year-old and some sloppy play crept in, although it never lasted for very long. In one respect, playing every tournament but two on the LPGA schedule may have given Henderson an idea of what courses she prefers, allowing her to go to those that fit her game in future years. It was definitely a grinding way to see the circuit although to her credit, she never lost her smile or bubbly outlook.

At times during last season, she stated that she might keep the same schedule in 2017 but towards the end of the year, she was not so certain of that. While preparing, practicing and playing golf may not be an issue, the pride of Smiths Falls, Ont., is coming to understand the demands of off-course obligations for sponsors, media and, of course, fans. Add it all up and it becomes tiring trying to do everything in the course of a week in addition to being properly prepared to play.



In professional golf, sometimes less is more and that’s a lesson that Henderson might be learning. However, if she does play less this year, you can expect it to still be a pretty full schedule.