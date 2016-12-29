Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

Ahead of the 2017 season, TSN golf analyst Bob Weeks looks at some of the major questions that will be asked in the coming days.

Will Phil Mickelson win again?

The last time Phil Mickelson won a golf tournament was in 2013 when he hoisted the Claret Jug. That’s the longest stretch Lefty’s gone without a win since his first victory, the 1991 Northern Telecom Open, which he won as an amateur.

He turns 47 later this year, which is clearly on the downside age-wise of a brilliant career, but he still has plenty of game. At the Open Championship at Troon, he shot and almost-62 and then played as good a final 36 holes as anyone not named Henrik Stenson to finish second.

He had other shots at winning, too, notably at Pebble Beach and Memphis, but each time came up just a bit short.

Despite being one of the elder statesmen of the PGA Tour, Mickelson’s game is still solid. He is plenty long off the tee, averaging 296 yards, and was ninth in Strokes Gained: Putting last season. He also had the fifth best scoring average on Tour at 69.582.

So the question really isn’t whether Mickelson can win but whether he will win. The difference is small, but ask any PGA Tour player just how hard it is to win at the top level. Even Mickelson needs the odd break – say, a putt to lip in rather than burn the edge – to get a victory.

Mickelson is also starting the season recovering from two sports hernia operations. Those aren’t exactly microdiscectomies but it does give an indication of the wear and tear the veteran’s body has been taking over his career.

So will he win in 2017? I’d bet yes and perhaps more than once.

Which Canadian will win next on the PGA Tour?

It would be easy to make a case for any one of the six Canadians on the PGA Tour to be the next to win. Certainly, each one is more than capable.

David Hearn, Graham DeLaet, Nick Taylor, Adam Hadwin, Brad Fritsch and Mackenzie Hughes all have the talent to enter the winner’s circle. Hughes showed that it can shine through at any moment when he captured the RSM Classic in November.

Hearn has come agonizingly close to winning in the past, notably at the 2015 RBC Canadian Open. A year removed from the anchored putting ban, he should have more confidence on the greens in 2017.

DeLaet, an exceptional ball striker, will be as good as his back and short game will let him be. It’s a good sign that he plans to play the first four events of the year starting at the Sony Open.

Taylor has already won on the Tour, back in 2014. After an inconsistent 2016 campaign that saw him end up 126 on the FedEx Cup list, he has been working hard on his game in the off-season. He is determined to play more consistent golf this year.

Fritsch won last year on the Web.com tour and in his previous forays on the PGA Tour has had some moments of brilliance. If he can stay healthy, he can perform.

Hughes surprised many with a win in just his ninth PGA Tour start but with one victory under his belt, a second is possible.

Right now, however, the Canadian with the best shot at winning is Adam Hadwin, the Abbotsford, B.C., native entering his third season on the PGA Tour. To win, good putting is essential and Hadwin is a very good putter. Last year, he ranked 12th in Strokes Gained: Putting and in 1,674 holes last season, he had just 33 three-putts. If he can shore up his approach shots, he can go low.

One other factor plays into my choice of Hadwin: he carries a certain swagger, a level of confidence in his own ability that any player who expects to do well needs. While some see it as cockiness, Hadwin trusts his game and expects that his hard work will lead to results. What’s wrong with that?