TORONTO - In and of itself, a four-game losing streak should be of little concern to any team, good or bad, especially at this juncture of the season.

That is to say, it happens.

The NBA's six-month, 82-game schedule is a grind and these are its dog days. The holidays have come and gone, the All-Star break is in sight but still weeks away, bodies are banged up and the mind begins to wander. Maintaining a high level of focus can be challenging for teams that know judgement day won't come until April, May or - for two fortunate organizations - June.

That's something we're seeing throughout the association right now. On Monday the league-best Golden State Warriors lost to the 15-30 Miami Heat, the third-place Houston Rockets fell to a Milwaukee Bucks team hovering around .500 and the reigning champion Cleveland Cavaliers were upset by the Anthony Davis-less New Orleans Hornets.

Then there are the Toronto Raptors. With Tuesday's defeat, 108-106 to the San Antonio Spurs, they've now dropped four straight contests for the first time since March 2015. As one of the league's younger teams, one that's been remarkably consistent over the last couple seasons, this is an unfamiliar position for them to be in, though it's not exactly an uncommon one.

The Cavs are dealing with something similar. The East's top-two clubs share the same record over their last 10 games at 4-6. While they're handling their mid-season slumps differently (more on that to come), the important question for both remains: what are they going to take out of it?

Toronto's primary concern has probably been magnified since the turn of the calendar, as the wins have turned to losses, but it's something that's plagued the team for months: defence. They've bounced between 16th and 21st in defensive efficiency for most of the season - currently ranked 18th - after finishing 11th last year. They're allowing opponents to shoot 46 per cent from the field (18th in the NBA) and 36 per cent from three-point range (21st).

On Tuesday they held San Antonio to 35 per cent in the second half, playing well enough to win without DeMar DeRozan, who missed his first of at least two games with an ankle sprain. However, they waited until the third quarter to start playing defence, allowing a Spurs team missing three starters - including Kawhi Leonard - to shoot 55 per cent over the opening 24 minutes.

More often than not, an elite offence would bail them out on the nights their defence didn't show up, it was that good, and likely will be again. Up until their losing skid, the Raptors owned the league's best offensive rating, one that would've been the highest in NBA history over the course of a full season. Because they're a low volume three-point shooting team, so much of that was predicated on their accuracy from beyond the arc. Through 41 games - the first half of the campaign - the Raptors hit 39 per cent of their threes (second-best, only trailing the Spurs). Since, they've shot just 36-for-125 (29 per cent). Kyle Lowry, a 43 per cent three-point shooter on the season, is 8-for-34 (46 per cent).

There's a high variance to the three-point shot so it's not unreasonable to expect players and teams to go through peaks and valleys. The same could be said for offence in general - sometimes shots fall, sometimes they don't. As Dwane Casey likes to say, "it's a make or miss league."

That, more than anything else, should be the takeaway from this rough patch: they need to get a whole lot better at the thing they can control.

"We've got to get back on track here," Cory Joseph said ahead of Tuesday's game. "We all know it's mainly the defensive end that's killing us. Teams are scoring a lot of points on us and we've got to be able to get better at our rotations, rebounding, a whole bunch of stuff that we need to do. And ultimately we've got to play more aggressive and with more energy, that's what it boils down to."

When it comes to defensive failings it's often can't-can't (teams that simply don't have the personnel to compete at a high level at that end) or can't-won't (teams that, for whatever reason, aren't giving it all they've got). To call the Raptors the former is probably giving Bismack Biyombo too much credit. Outside of Biyombo, this is basically the same roster that proved they could defend last year. While Biz's absence has certainly contributed to the team's regression around the rim, it doesn't explain the drop-off on the perimeter, where most of Toronto's players - Lowry, Joseph, DeMarre Carroll, Terrence Ross, Norman Powell - have been considered above average defenders at one point in their Raptors tenure. The thinking here is that if they have done it they can do it again.

Perhaps this is the wakeup call they needed. Generally, it's a lot easier for coaches to sell the need for change or improvement when players see and feel the losses starting to pile up. However it turns out, credit the Raptors for how they've approached a disappointing stretch. No, they're not panicking, publicly or privately. The right guys are saying the right things and are focused on the right problem. Their leaders - Lowry and DeRozan - have taken accountability and preach the need for improvement on defence while Casey has all his players on the same page, all of which are easier said than done for a young team going through a tough time.

"I mean I'm just going out there and doing whatever my job is," said Lowry, who had 30 points in 42 minutes without DeRozan in the lineup Tuesday. "Right now it's to go out there and try to win games and unfortunately I'm not doing a good job of that right now. So just gotta figure it out. Just gotta figure it out no matter what."

Over in Cleveland LeBron James is using a different tactic, pointing fingers at a front office that has done a great job surrounding him with complimentary pieces despite limited resources in their salary cap and luxury tax situation.

"It's like when you don't have bodies, it's tough," James told ESPN and Cavaliers reporters after Monday's loss. "The f---ing grind of the regular season. We're a top-heavy team. We have a top-heavy team. We top-heavy as s---. It's me, [Kyrie Irving], [Kevin Love]. It's top-heavy."

Well, yeah. They're top-heavy because they have three players making nearly $70 million annually in a salary cap league. They're not losing games because they don't have Matthew Dellavedova and Timofey Mozgov just like the Raptors aren't losing games because they're missing Biyombo and James Johnson. These are excuses, however only one team's leader is using them, undermining and alienating people around him in the process.

The Cavs will be fine, mostly because they're really good and employ the best basketball player on the planet, and the Raptors probably will be too. Their seasons won't be defined by a 10-game stretch in January, at least not directly. Most teams will hit a road block at some point. How they get over it that tend to make or break them.

"I think it's just a slump," said Patrick Patterson, who was back in the Raptors lineup Tuesday after missing 10 of 12 games with a knee injury, and his return will certainly help. "We're dealing with injuries, guys being hurt, lack of effort in a couple games, lack of effort defensively, communication. There was a game where we were missing shots we normally make. But I don't think there's any concern. It's still early, we're at the halfway point, still need to get everybody back healthy, focus a lot more on defence but we'll be fine. We'll be good.