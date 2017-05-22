Josh Lewenberg TSN Raptors Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO - While there is no shortage of benefits to having achieved sustained success in professional sports, there is also a price to be paid for it: those that helped make it possible will surely be in demand.

For proof, look no further than the San Antonio Spurs and all the good people - players, coaches, scouts, executives - they've lost to bigger roles and higher ranking positions elsewhere over the years. Consider it a great compliment to any organization, as odd as that might sound. It's akin to your neighbour stopping by for tea, telling you that you've got a lovely home and then walking out with the couch.

That's just the reality of an odd business and something the Raptors have had to come to terms with after rising to the top of the Eastern Conference hierarchy this last half decade.

Their latest loss will be felt, probably more so than most realize. On Monday, the Orlando Magic found a new president of basketball operations in Toronto's general manager, Jeff Weltman, The Vertical first reported.

For many Raptors fans, Weltman's was an unfamiliar face. Unlike most GMs, he rarely spoke publicly, happily ceding that responsibility to his gregarious boss, team president Masai Ujiri.

Naturally, Ujiri is commonly associated with Toronto's well-regarded front office. He's got that big, larger than life disposition, he commands an audience and embraces the attention. Weltman, his right-hand, has always seemed more comfortable behind the scenes. He's just as personable as Ujiri, just as sincere and genuine, but he's quieter, more reserved.

Their personalities complement each other, which is one of the reasons they've made such a good team. Although Ujiri's had final say on personnel decisions, he would be the first to tell you it was never a one-man show. Weltman's fingerprints are all over everything the Raptors have done since the two were reunited in Toronto.

Their friendship and business relationship go way back. In fact, it was Weltman that helped Ujiri get his first paying job in the NBA - international scout with the Denver Nuggets - nearly 15 years ago.

When Ujiri was being wooed by Tim Leiweke to run the Raps in the summer of 2013, he made three requests of the then MLSE president and CEO before taking the gig.

1. He wanted a D-League team, to which Leiweke would deliver.

2. He wanted a practice facility, to which Leiweke would deliver.

And 3. He wanted Weltman, who was assistant GM in Milwaukee at the time.

Although Weltman's title has changed a few times since coming to work under Ujiri in Toronto - most recently being promoted to GM last summer - his role has remained the same, more or less. He's closely advised Ujiri on every move they've made together, from the trade of Andrea Bargnani (their first) to the deadline week acquisitions of Serge Ibaka and P.J. Tucker (their last).

He leaves the Raptors to take on a new challenge, a Ujiri-like role atop Orlando's front office. While his promotion must be bittersweet for Ujiri, who loses a trusted confidant, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise. Weltman has been a highly coveted commodity around the league for a couple seasons now and, while he'll have his hands full trying to turn the Magic into a contender, it's an opportunity he has certainly earned.

With that said, if we're still using the Spurs as a model, the show must go on. The Raptors have a busy and possibly franchise-altering summer ahead of them and won't wait long to fill the hole left by Weltman's departure. His most likely replacement, Toronto's current assistant GM Bobby Webster, has also been a big part of the front office's day-to-day decision-making process and - like Weltman - is held in high regard league-wide. So too are Dan Tolzman (director of player personnel and Raptors 905 GM) and Teresa Resch (VP of basketball operations and player development), who should help ensure that things continue to run smoothly, even in the midst of change. It's the circle of life in the NBA.