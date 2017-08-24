There’s no shortage of statistics you could look at and say, “This is why the Blue Jays are in last place in the AL East.”

While there are a number of factors conspiring to leave this club in the basement, the biggest reason the Jays haven’t seen .500 since the day the season began some five months ago lies in the rotation.

When 31-year-old Tom Koehler heads to the mound for the Jays on Thursday in Tampa, he’ll be the 13th starter to take the ball this season.

That in itself is a massive problem, especially after the Blue Jays were afforded the luxury of using just seven starters last season, going on to lead the American League with a 3.64 rotation ERA.

Flip that, spin it, and try not to hurl one year later because it’s been the exact opposite in 2017. The Blue Jays rotation holds a 4.71 ERA, a mark that would be much worse than ninth in the AL if it weren’t for Marcus Stroman’s 3.17 ERA steadying things.

Outside of Stroman, the quintet of rotation arms the Blue Jays exited spring training with have all experienced issues.

Aaron Sanchez’s blister problems have limited him to 36 mostly useless innings.

Marco Estrada’s full body of work has been below average.

J.A. Happ’s season was interrupted by an early season DL stint due to an elbow injury, and his 3.90 ERA and 1.35 WHIP are a far cry from the 3.18 and 1.17 marks from a year ago.

Francisco Liriano alternated between awful, hurt, erratic, and then traded.

That’s forced the organization to dip into its rotation depth time and time again, a dicey proposition even for teams around baseball that could be considered pitching rich. The Blue Jays have needed 30 starts from arms outside of that pencilled in five-man rotation that were lined up to start the season.

Koehler’s start will be No. 31. It hasn’t been pretty.

The Jays are 12-18 in games started by Joe Biagini (11 starts), Mike Bolsinger (five starts), Cesar Valdez (three starts), Mat Latos (three starts), Nick Tepesch (three starts), Chris Rowley (three starts) and Casey Lawrence (two starts).

Collectively, in 149.2 innings, they’ve pitched to a 6.13 ERA.

Biagini: 5.60 ERA in 54.2 IP

Bolsinger: 5.61 ERA in 25.2 IP

Valdez: 9.39 ERA in 15.1 IP

Latos: 6.60 ERA in 15.0 IP

Tepesch: 5.14 ERA in 14.0 IP

Rowley: 4.61 ERA in 13.2 IP

Lawrence: 7.94 ERA in 11.1 IP

Ominously, that’s still lower than the unsightly 7.92 ERA Koehler posted in 12 starts with the Miami Marlins this season.

In lieu of stating the obvious and saying good starting pitching is important to a team’s success, the Blue Jays’ problems underscore two things: One is that rotation depth has to be a focus for Jays GM Ross Atkins this off-season, even if 29 other organizations are saying the exact same thing.

The other is that the Blue Jays’ farm system has been of zero help on this front in 2017.

Not one spot starter is considered any sort of prospect — Rowley, 27, is the closest, but even that’s being kind — and that can be attributed to a number of trades over the years stripping the upper minors of useable arms.

With another year of development this summer, the Blue Jays are hoping that gap is bridged next season when Double-A starters Sean Reid-Foley, Conner Greene, Jon Harris, Thomas Pannone, and Ryan Borucki, who’s already on the 40-man roster, could be on the verge of providing a wave of much-needed depth.

But until the system starts spitting out some starting pitching, the Blue Jays will be forced to cross their fingers and hope for the best when things go awry.​