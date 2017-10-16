Boucher happy to have the 'best player in the world' back

Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

Finally, #colourwatch2017 is over – at least for Erik Karlsson.

After donning green, yellow and baby blue practice jerseys for the last three weeks, Karlsson wore a traditional red Senators jersey on Monday, signaling his much-anticipated return to the lineup is imminent.

Karlsson will make his season debut on Tuesday night when the Sens host the Vancouver Canucks (7:30 p.m. on TSN5), coach Guy Boucher confirmed.

The Senators have missed their two-time Norris Trophy winner, but not as much as expected.

Nearly two weeks into the season, Ottawa (3-0-2) remains the Eastern Conference’s only team without a loss in regulation.

“What I’m seeing is that we’ve picked up where we finished last season,” Senators GM Pierre Dorion said Monday. “There will be ups and downs in the season, there’s no question about that. But we have a lot of the same core of veterans, we’ve gotten timely scoring, and when there have been breakdowns there has been outstanding goaltending.”

Ottawa completed their first sweep of a Western Canada swing in franchise history on Saturday night, picking up all six points as they beat the Canucks, Oilers and Flames by a combined 15-3 margin. They allowed just one goal against in Alberta.

This marks the fifth time in Senators history they have started the season on a five-game point streak – and the first since 2007-08.

That season, of course, the Senators were coming off their only trip to the Stanley Cup Final. This season, they are coming off a surprise trip to the Eastern Conference Final, where they took the two-time champion Penguins to double overtime of Game 7.

He's back. The coach confirms that Erik Karlsson will play tomorrow against Vancouver. #Sens pic.twitter.com/AkalqiIBop — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) October 16, 2017

Many prognosticators called Ottawa’s run to the Eastern Conference Final a fluke. That didn’t bother Dorion, he said.

“Not at all,” Dorion said. “Part of it is that us GMs, we all know how difficult it is just to make the playoffs now. That is key. People forget that that now. So, we have a significant amount of respect for the game and the process, how to go about it.

“Look, it’s up to us to control our own destiny. No matter what anyone says, the players have taken it upon themselves. I don’t know if they’ve heard it or not, but I don’t think we are going to let outside noise dictate what we accomplish. They deserve all of the credit, they are the ones playing hard every night.”

Even more said the Senators wouldn’t have a chance to make the playoffs if Karlsson missed a significant chunk of this season.

Well, the Senators netted eight of a possible 10 points without him. They were 2-3-0 without Karlsson last season, the only other five games Karlsson has missed since 2013, when Matt Cooke sliced his Achilles tendon.

The big question now facing the Sens is how quickly Karlsson can ramp up to his usual all-world level.

“Who knows?” Dorion said. “You never know. It will be an adjustment to the operation. We know it won’t be a matter of one game. If it was up to Erik, he would’ve played the first game of the regular season. Erik at 80 per cent is better than a lot of players at 100 per cent. For us, he will be playing 25 or 30 minutes a night for us, and we wanted to hold him out until it wasn’t necessarily a matter of feeling good, but him feeling like he can help us.”

Karlsson, 27, admitted last month his surgically repaired ankle and foot will “take some getting used to.” He has led the team in scoring in each of the last four seasons, with Boucher referring to him Monday as “the best player in the world.”

So far, the Senators have enjoyed a balanced attack with Karlsson sidelined. Kyle Turris is alone with seven points in five games, but eight other Senators have collected at least three points through the first handful of the season.

Prized prospect Thomas Chabot was sent to AHL Belleville to help make room for Karlsson’s return, but Chabot will eventually be back in a full-time role after collecting a pair of assists during the Western swing.

“It’s not a long-term thing with Thomas Chabot,” Dorion said of the AHL. “He was really good. I’ve said this a lot: If Erik Karlsson can spend a month in the minors … then it can be beneficial for anyone.”

Ottawa’s new-look defence – without Karlsson, Marc Methot (in Dallas) and Johnny Oduya (injured) – has played well in front of goaltenders Craig Anderson and Mike Condon. Anderson has picked up where he left off last spring with a .937 save percentage and Condon allowed just one goal to Connor McDavid and the Oilers on Saturday night.

It’s early, of course, but the Senators are looking stout. The narrative has already shifted from concerns on defence to an abundance of blueliners who could be used as trade bait.

“A lot of people were worried about our defence,” Dorion said, chuckling. “We knew that Freddy Claesson and Chis Wideman could take on bigger roles, Oduya was a solid veteran addition, and that’s without even mentioning Chabot, [Christian] Jaros and [Ben] Harpur. You can never have too many good D. We aren’t in a rush to do anything.”

Contact Frank Seravalli on Twitter: @frank_seravalli