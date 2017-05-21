Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

PITTSBURGH — The Ottawa Senators’ Cinderella season is down to the 11th hour after a Game 5 uglier than any of her stepsisters.

The Senators’ worst game of the season - let alone the playoffs - came at the most inopportune time on Sunday.

Just like that, quicker than a carriage can turn into a pumpkin, the Senators’ 2-1 lead in this Eastern Conference final has evaporated into what feels like a lot larger than a 3-2 deficit.

Penguins 7, Senators 0.

It was so easy that Penguins forward Matt Cullen didn’t even raise his stick in celebration after scoring Pittsburgh’s fifth goal.

The Senators gave the puck away over and over again and the defending Stanley Cup champions poured it on. If you didn’t know any better, you’d think you were watching the NBA playoffs instead of the Stanley Cup playoffs - where blowouts of this magnitude are a nightly occurrence.

It was so lopsided the Senators didn’t bother to send banged-up players Erik Karlsson, Derick Brassard and Cody Ceci back to the bench for the third period.

Karlsson, who began these playoffs with two fractures in his heel, had his skates collide with Penguins forward Scott Wilson during the second period and he did not return.

The status of all three players is unknown for Game 6, however, with the difference in score, the Senators may have simply punted and decided rest was the best course. Brassard was injured late in Game 4, while the Senators apparently went with seven defencemen including Ben Harpur on Sunday because Ceci was also battling his own injury.

Somehow, those three players sitting out the third wasn’t even the most glaring lineup decision on Sunday afternoon.

Senators coach Guy Boucher decided to pull starter Craig Anderson late in the first period after allowing three goals on 12 shots.

Mike Condon, the man who saved the Senators’ season while Anderson left the team to spend time with his wife Nicholle during her battle with cancer, made his second appearance of the postseason. Anderson took his helmet off on the bench.

Then, after Condon made one save, Anderson re-entered the net 1:28 later with less than two minutes to play before the first intermission.

Maybe, just maybe, Boucher tried to give Anderson a mental breather. Or, he wanted to jumpstart his team without taking a timeout in case he needed to challenge a goal later in the game.

Either way, Boucher overthought the exchange.

Anderson promptly booted his first shot faced into the net to give the Penguins a 4-0 lead.

Cue the circus music. Condon was back in net to start the second period.

It was no way for Anderson to celebrate his 36th birthday. His teammates certainly gave the Penguins plenty of gifts.

The Senators have never won a best-of-seven series (0-5) in their history when trailing by a 3-2 margin. Ottawa twice forced a Game 7 - against New Jersey in 2003 and Toronto in 2004 - but failed to advance in both attempts.

They will try to snap that spell beginning with Game 6 on Tuesday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

For the Penguins to punch their ticket to a second straight Stanley Cup final, they will have to topple the Senators for three consecutive games - but that suddenly doesn’t seem as farfetched an idea as it would have just a few days ago.

Behind an awakened Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, the Penguins have controlled the vast majority of each of the last two games - with Game 4’s 3-2 final score not accurately depicting the disparity in play.

--

Contact Frank Seravalli on Twitter: @frank_seravalli