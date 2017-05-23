Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

OTTAWA — Craig Anderson strapped on his pads Monday afternoon with one objective in mind for his team’s first practice during the Eastern Conference final.

“Get the crap out,” Anderson quipped.

The Senators’ relentlessly positive last line of defence wanted to feel good about his game again ¬– because that hasn’t been the case the last handful of days.

The script flips quickly this time of year. Four days ago, Anderson had the defending Stanley Cup champions on the ropes after stopping 80 of the first 83 shots (.964 save percentage) he faced from the Penguins in the series.

Anderson has turned aside just 42 of the 49 he’s seen since (.857 save percentage), leaving the Senators in the unusual and uncomfortable position of facing elimination for the first time in Game No. 100 of the season Tuesday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

“We’re all human,” Anderson said. “We all have bad days. [Game 5] was a bad day for all of us. Pucks weren’t going my way that night. You just don’t think about it too much and move forward.”

Anderson will need to be at his very best in Game 6 for the Senators to force a Game 7 for the third time in franchise history.

To place it on the shoulders of one man – particularly after 19 others were “flat out spanked” in front of him on Sunday, as Ottawa winger Bobby Ryan aptly described it – might sound like an oversimplification.

This is, after all, a Sens team that is supposed to run on the engine that is Erik Karlsson.



But Anderson being the focal point for Ottawa seems like less of a stretch when considering three indisputable facts: The Penguins’ stars are rolling now, the Senators say they’ve gotten away from their game plan, and it’s impossible to know what to expect from Ottawa’s banged up core.

Anderson should be the one reliable factor.

“Everybody has to be at their best tomorrow – goalie, defence, forwards. He’s not apart from the group, certainly not,” Boucher said Monday. “He’s one of the big reasons why we’ve had a really good season. He’s one of the reasons why we’ve had a good playoffs. And he’s been able to close two series solid. That’s why he’s our No. 1.”

The Stanley Cup playoffs are a war of attrition. Almost no team makes it through a series unscathed. The Penguins have been clobbered, but the Senators are wobbling now.

Karlsson began the playoffs with two fractures in his heel, which didn’t stop him from dazzling in the first two rounds, but the issue he’s facing now may be new. His skates tangled with Pittsburgh forward Scott Wilson in the second period on Sunday. He winced, left the game, later returned and then sat out the third period to recover with Game 5 out of reach.

Karlsson will play Tuesday, but can he deliver another signature performance?

The Sens acknowledge Karlsson is not 100 per cent healthy, which may help explain why he has looked average this series, aside from Game 3. Marc Methot said the Senators only need Karlsson to be at 85 or 90 per cent to be effective.

Erik Karlsson said he did not re-aggravate his heel injury in Game 5. "Nothing new." Is he limited in any way? "No. Not really." — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 23, 2017

Even outside of Karlsson, Anderson has received little consistent offensive support. The Sens’ top four leading scorers during the regular season – Karlsson, Mark Stone, Mike Hoffman and Kyle Turris – have combined for two goals this series.

“He deserved better,” Ryan said Sunday. “We hung him out to dry. You know Andy is going to make the save nine times out of 10. You know you’re going to get Andy bailing you out. To ask him to do it continually through the first period, that’s an embarrassment to us. Andy is the only guy who can say he probably competed.”

Anderson admitted Monday he didn’t know “when” or “if” Boucher was going to put him back in Game 5 after being pulled. He tossed his stick on the bench and took his helmet off, but made no excuses for the shot he let in after returning just 1:28 later.

The Senators’ normally stout defensive system broke down in front of him. Poor puck management, a lack of hustle, and a lack of awareness all contributed to the 7-0 shellacking.

“It’s a lot easier to put those [losses] away than it is losing 1-0,” Anderson said.

On Monday, Boucher said the Senators got outside of their own identity, got “a little overexcited.” He thought maybe they were trying to recreate Game 3 when they scored four goals right off the bat and Karlsson looked like the Karlsson of old.

He shined the light inside the Senators’ own head, the coach with the Masters degree in sports psychology instructing them essentially to “know thyself.”

“We can’t be hoping to give it to the opponent like that again because that’s exactly how we feel we’re going to get lost, not be ourselves, and not even give ourselves a chance,” Boucher said.

If they get back to being themselves, and Anderson is back to himself, the Sens can keep their Cinderella season alive for at least one more game. Anderson is the one Senator who has already proven that in this series, the known commodity Ottawa is counting on.

“He’s been incredible for us throughout the whole run,” defenceman Dion Phaneuf said Sunday. “We’re not putting anything on him, that’s for sure. He’s been incredible for us. We’ve got to be a lot better in front of him.”

