Heading into the off-season one year ago, first base was a huge question mark for the Toronto Blue Jays.

No one was sure what was going to happen with Edwin Encarnacion in free agency and, even though he had signed a new two-year contract that was thought to be an overpayment at the time, there wasn’t a whole lot of confidence in Justin Smoak being the answer.

Smoak took it upon himself to prove otherwise, seizing an opportunity to play every day and making the most of it with his first All-Star nod.

And Smoak hasn’t stopped hitting since April.

The most impressive part of the 30-year-old’s long-awaited breakout has been the consistency.

The month-to-month numbers have been as steady as it gets, with his Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) dipping no lower than 108, an above-average figure when it comes to that offensive metric.

Overall, his wRC+ is 146 — good for fourth amongst first basemen across baseball — and he’s piled up 3.5 Wins Above Replacement, slashing .291/.364/.576 heading into Saturday.

“He’s a good hitter — he’s a new guy,” Jays manager John Gibbons said. “He’s changed some things. Mentally, he’s locked into what he wants to do. I mean, he’s a hitter; not just a guy who’s slugging and swinging.”

His 35th home run of the season Friday night also broke Jose Cruz Jr.’s franchise record for most homers in a season by a switch hitter, and it’s the most longballs a switch hitter anywhere has popped since Mark Teixeira hit 39 in 2011 with the New York Yankees.

All of this started with the peace of mind Smoak was afforded when he was handed the first base job in spring training.

“It’s just a matter of being consistent and being in there every day,” Smoak said. “I had an opportunity early in my career to do that, and I didn’t do it. I feel like I’ve learned from that and I’ve just got to keep that mindset. When you get down on yourself, I’ve been there and done that and it didn’t work for me.”

In turn, that newfound confidence has allowed Smoak to make the necessary adjustments as the season’s gone on.

Pitchers have taken notice of Smoak’s more discerning strike zone — he hasn’t been chasing pitches outside the zone nearly as much this season, and his strikeout rate has been chopped from 32.8 per cent last season to 20.5 per cent this year because of it — but the South Carolina native has been able to stay one step ahead.

“Some guys want to stay away, some guys want to come inside, some guys want to throw more off-speed stuff,” Smoak said of how he’s been pitched throughout the season. “If you’re in a good state of mind mentally, I feel like you can play the game within the game a little more, and I feel like this year I’ve been able to do that more than I have in the past.”

The question heading into 2018 will be: Can Smoak do it again?