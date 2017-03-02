In the aftermath of the trade deadline, there will be new opportunities, even for players that weren’t directly involved in trades. I broke down the deadline deals here.

Here are a handful of players that could be looking at bigger roles after the deadline deals:

Noah Hanifin – Carolina’s second-year defenceman appears poised for a top four role with Ron Hainsey now plying his trade in Pittsburgh. He had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss at Tampa Bay last night after posting one assist in his previous 16 games.

Peter Holland – Now that Martin Hanzal is in Minnesota, Holland has taken over centering Radim Vrbata and Max Domi, playing more than 17 minutes in each of the past two games.

Ales Hemsky – Out all season following hip surgery, the veteran Stars winger is set to return to the Dallas lineup. Even at 33, he remains an effective complementary player.

Dylan Larkin – This is just some speculartion, but with Thomas Vanek gone to Florida, might the Red Wings turn some focus to getting Larkin on track? The second-year winger has no goals and one assist in the past 14 games.

Brayden Point – Tampa Bay’s rookie centre has 13 points (7 G, 6 A) in his past 17 games and with Valtteri Filppula (and, to a lesser degree Brian Boyle) gone, the rookie is settling in as the No. 2 centre between Alex Killorn and Jonathan Drouin.

From Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s games…

HEROES

Tampa’s Triplets – C Tyler Johnson and RW Nikita Kucherov both had a goal and two assists in a 4-3 OT win against Carolina, and LW Ondrej Palat added a pair of assists. Johnson has 16 points (5 G, 11 A) in the past 13 games, Kucherov has 17 points (8 G, 9 A) in the past 11 games, and Palat has seven points (3 G, 4 A) in the past seven games.

Patrick Kane – Chicago’s superstar winger tallied a hat trick in a 4-1 win over Pittsburgh. He has 19 points (12 G, 7 A) in the past 11 games and moves into second place in the league with 68 points in 63 games.

Mikael Granlund – The breakout season continues for the Wild winger, who had a goal and two assists in a 6-5 victory at Winnipeg. He has 45 points (16 G, 29 A) in the past 37 games.

Filip Forsberg – Nashville’s red-hot winger scored two more goals and added an assist in a 5-4 overtime win at Buffalo. He has 14 points (10 G, 4 A) in the past six games.

Marcus Johansson – Washington’s winger scored two goals and added an assist in a 4-1 win at the Rangers, snapping a five-game scoring slump.

Mathieu Perreault – With a goal and two assists in a 6-5 loss to Minnesota, the Jets winger has tallied nine points (3 G, 6 A) during a five-game point streak.

ZEROES

Ian Cole – The Penguins blueliner was on the ice for three goals against in a 4-1 loss at Chicago.

Mike Smith – The Coyotes netminder was lit up for four goals on 14 shots in a 4-1 loss at Boston. He has a .856 save percentage in his past four games.

Darcy Kuemper – The Wild goaltender gave up five goals on 29 shots in a victory at Winnipeg. He has allowed at least four goals in five of his past eight starts.

Connor Hellebuyck – Winnipeg’s goalie surrendered five goals on 21 shots in a 6-5 loss to Minnesota. He has a .892 save percentage in his past dozen games.

VITAL SIGNS

Artem Anisimov – Chicago’s second-line centre suffered a lower-body injury in a 4-1 win over Pittsburgh.

Jeff Skinner – Carolina’s leading scorer is out with an upper-body injury.

Alexander Burmistrov – The Coyotes centre was knocked out on a hard hit by Bruins D Colin Miller.

SHORT SHIFTS

Predators D Matt Irwin and D Roman Josi both had a couple of assists in a 5-4 overtime win at Buffalo. Irwin had no points in his previous 12 games, while Josi has 18 points (6 G, 12 A) in his past 14 games…Predators C Ryan Johansen added a goal and an assist, and has nine points (1 G, 8 A) during a five-game point streak…RW Brian Gionta, RW Kyle Okposo and D Jake McCabe all contributed a goal and an assist in the loss to Nashville. Gionta had no points in his previous nine games, Okposo had one assist in his previous five games, and McCabe had two assists in his previous 13 games…Capitals C Evgeny Kuznetsov and D Matt Niskanen both had two assists in a 4-1 win at the Rangers. Kuznetsov has 31 points (12 G, 19 A) in the past 26 games and Niskanen has 16 points (2 G, 14 A) in the past 18 games…Flyers RW Wayne Simmonds scored a pair of goals in a 4-0 win against Colorado, giving him six goals in the past eight games…Oilers C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins contributed two assists in a 2-1 win at St. Louis; he has six points (2 G, 4 A) in the past seven games…New Wild C Martin Hanzal had a pair of assists in a 6-5 victory at Winnipeg, giving him nine points (6 G, 3 A) in the past 10 games…Wild C Erik Haula had a goal and an assist, and has four points (2 G, 2 A) in the past five games…Wild D Marco Scandella produced a goal and an assist; he had a goal and three assists in his previous 25 games…Jets rookie RW Patrik Laine has a goal and an assist in a 6-5 loss to Minnesota; he has 12 points (8 G, 4 A) during a six-game point streak…Jets C Mark Scheifele added a goal and two assists, giving him 12 points (1 G, 11 A) in the past six games…Stars D John Klingberg earned a couple of assists in a 3-2 win against Pittsburgh; he has five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past three games…Stars LW Antoine Roussel added a goal and an assist, giving him six points (4 G, 2 A) in the past five games…Red Wings C Frans Nielsen scored two goals in a 3-2 win at Vancouver, and has four points (3 G, 1 A) in the past four games…Red Wings C Henrik Zetterberg added a pair of assists, giving him 17 points (5 G, 12 A) in the past 14 games…Sharks RW Joe Pavelski produced a goal and an assist in a 3-1 win over Toronto, and has 13 points (5 G, 8 A) in the past 12 games…Blackhawks rookie LW Nick Schmaltz had two assists in a 4-1 win against Pittsburgh, and has 12 points (3 G, 9 A) in the past nine games…Hurricanes RW Elias Lindholm earned two assists in a 4-3 overtime loss at Tampa Bay. He has 22 points (4 G, 18 A) in the past 23 games…Lightning D Victor Hedman scored two goals, including the winner, in a 4-3 overtime win vs. Carolina. He has 15 points (5 G, 10 A) in the past 12 games.

Canadiens G Carey Price had a 26-save shutout in a 1-0 overtime win against Columbus. He has a .945 save percentage in his past five starts…Blue Jackets G Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 29 of 30 shots in the loss, giving him a .937 save percentage in his past six starts…Flyers G Steve Mason had a 33-save shutout in a 4-0 win against Colorado, and has a .939 save percentage in his past five starts…Oilers G Cam Talbot turned away 25 of 26 shots in a 2-1 win at St. Louis. He has a .920 save percentage in his past seven starts…Flames G Brian Elliott had 28 saves on 29 shots in a 2-1 OT win against Los Angeles. He has a .929 save percentage in his past six starts…Blackhawks G Scott Darling stopped 36 of 37 shots in a 4-1 win vs. Pittsburgh; he has a .953 save percentage in his past eight appearances.

FIRSTS

Jordan Weal – The 24-year-old Flyers winger scored his first NHL goal, in his 19th career game, a 4-0 win against Colorado.

Much of the data included comes from corsica.hockey, stats.hockeyanalysis.com www.hockey-reference, www.naturalstattrick.com and www.datarink.com

