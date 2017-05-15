Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

PITTSBURGH — Zack Smith was searching for the right word to describe the attitude that the Ottawa Senators embody in Guy Boucher’s disciplined system.

He paused.

“Stinginess,” Smith said, “I guess would be a way to describe it.

It is a stinginess that the NHL hasn’t seen since the New Jersey Devils of a decade gone. It can be an ugly way to play, but to the delight of fans in the Ottawa Valley, the Sens are proving its effectiveness.

Again.

The Pittsburgh Penguins knew what was coming against the Senators, yet by the end of Game 1, some of their stars were already showing visible signs of frustration from playing against the kind of staunch defensive front they haven’t faced in two long playoff runs.

“We definitely noticed,” defenceman Cody Ceci said of Pittsburgh’s frustration. “That just means we’re doing a good job. We try and take it with a grain of salt. We just kind of step back, keep playing the same way. Try not to focus on them too much, just focus on ourselves.”

Most teams talk about focusing on themselves, but the Senators mean it. It’s not hyperbole. Winger Bobby Ryan estimated that 80 per cent of Ottawa’s game plan revolves around their own approach, with only 20 per cent centred on their opponent.

Boucher said the Senators “didn’t talk about Sidney Crosby once” before the series.

“It doesn’t matter who we play against or how good they are, we know their strengths,” Boucher said. “If we pay special attention to Crosby, [Evgeni] Malkin is going to give it to us. If we pay special attention to him, [Phil] Kessel’s going to give it to us. They've got too many tools and players for us to start focusing on particular guys or start worrying about them every time they're on the ice. They're always on the ice.”

Crosby was a non-factor on Saturday – limited mostly to the perimeter – partially because Ottawa was able to dictate the style of play. It’s a methodical approach, featuring endless waves of soldiers who are all trained to execute the same way.

Boucher called it “pack mentality” defence.

“We’re a very consistent team, I think, in the way we play,” Smith explained. “It’s no secret that the system we play in and the way we play, we don't give up a lot of chances. When we do, we have a solid goaltender right there.”

Having just faced the New York Rangers in Round 2, the Senators were ready for the Penguins’ speed. The Rangers are one of the faster teams in the NHL; the Penguins may think the game faster than any other team.

That left the Penguins to react with what head coach Mike Sullivan framed as hesitation. Pittsburgh has now lost four of their last six games.

“I don’t think it was something that just happened [Saturday],” Sullivan said Sunday. “I think this is something that’s crept into our game over the last few weeks and I think we’ve got to simplify our game a little bit and put more pucks at the net.”

What Sullivan was preaching to his team on Sunday was patience, to “take what the game gives us.” He said Ottawa’s style of play is not “overly difficult” but “just a different challenge.”

The Penguins did have significant possession and zone time advantages, as Sullivan said, but they weren’t their typical dangerous selves outside of when they got set up on the power play in the first period. The Pens were outshot, 31-13, at even strength by Ottawa.

“It’s going to be tight,” Crosby said on Sunday. “They’re pretty committed to keeping guys back. They’re good in the neutral zone. They're a good defensive team. They play well as a unit. We’ve got to make sure we find ways to create down low.”

Heading into Game 2 on Monday night, Boucher recognized the reality that the Sens aren’t going to limit the Penguins to nothing. It’s impossible he said, saying Pittsburgh is too good. They expect a punch back.

The question is whether the Penguins will try to change the approach that delivered them a Stanley Cup against an opponent they know won’t back down.

This Eastern Conference final has become a battle of skill versus will.

“We believe in the way we play, and I'm sure they believe in the way they play,” Crosby said. “We're not going to get into a game where we're sitting back waiting just like that … so it's whoever's going to execute their game the best and most consistently.”

--

Contact Frank Seravalli on Twitter: @frank_seravalli