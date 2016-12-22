TSN's Mark Masters is with Team Canada and has the latest as the group prepares for its third World Junior Championship pre-tournament game against Switzerland on Friday in Toronto

Team Canada cancelled practice on Thursday, but held media availability at the team hotel.

* Since camp opened, Team Canada has won three scrimmages and two pre-tournament games by a combined score of 26-3. "It's definitely nice to see us having some success, but at the same time we had success at the pre-tournament games last year and obviously the tournament's a different world," said captain Dylan Strome. Canada won three pre-tournament games last year before finishing sixth at the World Juniors in Finland. Although two of the pre-tournament games last year – a 1-0 win over the Czechs and a 6-5 victory over Sweden – were close calls, and Canada did lose a scrimmage against Canadian university players last year during its selection camp.

Canada hasn't faced much adversity in this year's pre-tournament schedule jumping out to early leads against the U Sports team (twice), the Czechs (twice) and Finland. "It's been going good so far, but at the same time we're trying to stress to the guys who haven't been here before: it really comes quick and we really haven't had many of those peaks and valleys," said Strome, one of five players back from last year's squad. "It's a tournament where it really does go up and down and you really have to be aware of what can happen and be able to flush it as soon as it happens, because the next shift something else crazy is going to happen."

What happened last year is still fresh in the minds of the returning players, who don't hesitate to bring up the painful loss. "We all remember what happened last year," said alternate captain Thomas Chabot, the only defenceman back from last year's team. "Every single one of us doesn't want that same thing to happen. Since Day 1 we made sure everyone understood that, going into that tournament, it's not easy. We made sure everyone understood that it's very hard and you got to show up every night and it seems like everyone understands that."

* Dominique Ducharme, an assistant coach last year, senses a maturity in this year's group. "I like where we're at especially the way our guys think," Canada's head coach said. "You know, we don't get satisfied. They're really ambitious." An example cited by Ducharme was team discipline. After giving the Finns seven man-advantage opportunities on Monday, Canada was shorthanded just once against the Czechs on Wednesday. "We made a statement in the way that we responded to penalties. I thought we adjusted well to that, but now we want to adjust to other things." Next up on the coach's agenda: puck management. "We still had a few occasions where we made turnovers that gave them chances. We want to improve that, that's for sure."

When it comes to the issue of discipline, Strome is hopeful that home-ice advantage may be a factor. "You may recall last year in the quarterfinal game, when (Jake) Virtanen was hooking that guy and slashing him and the crowd kept getting louder and louder every time it happened and he eventually got a penalty so maybe this year our crowd will get louder and louder and we get the power play and we score the game-winning goal on that power play," said Strome, who grew up just 15 minutes from the Air Canada Centre.

* In the two pre-tournament games, six different forwards scored for Canada with every line getting in on the mix. "We're going to have success as a team so we need everyone involved and everyone to be making a difference in some ways, in different roles, we're that kind of team," Ducharme said. "Our guys understand that and they really buy into that." Mathew Barzal and his linemates, Taylor Raddysh and Mathieu Joseph, contributed three goals against Finland, but were held off the scoresheet against the Czechs. "Everybody's scoring, which is great to see," Barzal said. "Everyone's playing with pace and everybody's playing the right way so far so it makes it easy for Dom to roll four lines." Overall, 13 different Team Canada players have at least one point in the two pre-tournament games.

* Tyson Jost and Julien Gauthier scored power-play goals against the Czechs as Canada's second unit sprang to life. "Right before my goal we talked and (Nicolas) Roy said, 'I'm going to hit you backdoor with a no-look pass and I was at the right spot at the right time," Jost said. "It was a great play by him. I had the easy job of just tapping it in." Jost, who leads Canada with three goals in the two pre-tournament games, pointed at Roy in appreciation after the puck went in.

Jost models his game after Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews. "He's one of my favourite players and someone I really look up to. I love what he does on the ice and off the ice. He's a great leader. His character in the locker room is something that stands out huge to me. I idolize him a lot and try to strive to be like him. He's a pretty special person." Like Toews before him, Jost has decided to go the NCAA route playing at the University of North Dakota.

* Anthony Cirelli is no stranger to junior hockey's big stage. He scored two goals, including the overtime winner, in leading the Oshawa Generals to victory in the 2015 Memorial Cup championship game. He believes that experience will come in handy at the world juniors. "It helps a lot," he said. "It's a short tournament. You got to play really well. You can't have any off night. It taught me a lot and that will help while I'm here." Cirelli was very much on his game on Wednesday scoring twice as Canada beat the Czechs 5-0. The Woodbridge, Ont. native felt he could've had more goals and sensed instant chemistry with new linemate Blake Speers, who assisted on both his tallies. "He brings a lot of speed to the line," said Cirelli.

Speers played with Strome and Pierre-Luc Dubois in the first pre-tournament game before joining Cirelli and Dillon Dubé. "Any time you get that sort of speed and competitiveness and work ethic on one line things are going to go well," said Speers. "We were strong in the defensive zone and that led to some good offence." Speers was playing just his fourth game since returning from a broken wrist. Is he almost 100%? "Yeah, absolutely. Every day the goal is to get 1% better and that will lead to 100% by the time the tournament starts. Right now I'm getting a lot of confidence in it and I think (Wednesday) was my best day."

* Canada is scheduled to skate at the Air Canada Centre at 11 am Friday ahead of its final pre-tournament game against Switzerland.