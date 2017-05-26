There are days when you wake up and the weather just perfectly fits with the mood of a city.

On this Friday morning, the overcast, grey skies are an accurate reflection of how Ottawa feels just a few hours after one of the most heart-wrenching losses in franchise history.

There is a strange mixture of bitterness and pride that is filling the city today; emotions that can only be married in the aftermath of Game 7 double-overtime loss with a trip to the Stanley Cup final on the line.

The Germans always have a word to describe strange emotions, but I’m not even sure their vocabulary can grasp the complex nature of a painful playoff loss like this one.

The bitterness stems from a missed opportunity that will probably haunt this team for years to come. But that bitter feeling is offset by an equal amount of pride, which comes from a genuine place. Senators’ fans were treated to one of the most memorable runs in playoff history this spring, laced with iconic moments and stories of personal triumph.

The 2016-17 Ottawa Senators made you believe in the idea of hockey gods, which is hard to do in the cynical age of social media.

It started with that magical Craig Anderson shutout in Edmonton back in October, when the Senators netminder was perfect in his first start since publicly revealing his wife Nicholle was undergoing treatment for cancer. That set the tone for a number of inspirational moments and comebacks throughout the season.

When Clarke MacArthur scored the series-clinching goal against Boston in a season in which doctors essentially told him to forget about ever playing again, you felt like maybe fate and destiny were on their side.

You probably felt the same way when Bobby Ryan scored a beautiful solo effort overtime goal to open the Eastern Conference final against Pittsburgh, just a few hours before he would celebrate his first Mother’s Day without his own mom.

Sens Game 7 futility continues With the double overtime loss to the Penguins, the Senators are now 0-6 in Game 7's. Even though they lost, TH2N looks at all the positives that came out of Ottawa's incredible run.

When Mark Stone and Ryan Dzingel quickly responded with tying goals in the aftermath of Penguins tallies in Game 7, it felt like it was written in the stars for Ottawa. This year is Canada’s 150th birthday, the Senators had played 150 playoff games heading into Game 7, and it all seemed to be headed toward some weird cosmic collision that only fans of the 1993 Montreal Canadiens could explain.



So when Chris Kunitz put that knuckleball slapper over Anderson’s shoulder last night, you had to wonder if the hockey gods had accidentally fallen asleep, since it was approaching midnight Eastern Time. It was counterintuitive to everything you had felt about the Senators in the playoffs.

These guys had us convinced that a higher power would not allow them to lose.

Then, with the snap of a finger, the season was done – so too was your brief flirtation with the idea that hockey gods and karma are a real thing in professional sports.

The wound is fresh, but this one still doesn’t feel as painful as the Game 7 Eastern Conference final loss to New Jersey in 2003. That edition of the Senators won the Presidents’ Trophy and could have practically engraved their names on the Cup if they had squeezed past the Devils. But alas, Jeff Friesen had other plans.

On the flip side, this loss also isn’t laced with the same type of optimism Sens fans experienced with their other Game 7 overtime loss back in 1997 to Buffalo. When Derek Plante’s shot trickled past Ron Tugnutt, the heartbreak was cushioned by the fact that better days were on the horizon for a young, upstart team.

So, on the list of Ottawa playoff villains, Kunitz falls squarely in the middle between Friesen and Plante.

With this edition of the Senators, nobody can say with any degree of certainty what the future holds. They could be a Stanley Cup contender next year – or they could be a playoff bubble team in the Eastern Conference. There is an uncertainty about where this group is headed, which makes the missed opportunity of a Game 7 double-overtime loss all the more painful.

Chances like this don’t come around too often. It might be a decade or two before Ottawa gets an opportunity like that again.

So even though the weekend weather calls for sunny skies, there are going to be some grey clouds hanging over Ottawa for a long, long time.