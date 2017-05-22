Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

Adam Hadwin has likely rounded out his majors schedule for the rest of the year.

Hadwin, who took last week off, sits in 49th spot on the Official World Golf Ranking this week. The top 60 players on that list earn automatic exemptions into the U.S. Open. That means he won’t have to go through the sectional qualifying and heads directly to Erin Hills for the American championship, which starts June 15.

And the cutoff for the Open Championship, as far as the Official World Golf Ranking goes, is next week. The top 50 on the list get passes, but that doesn’t count golfers who are otherwise qualified. So it’s likely even if Hadwin slips out of the top 50 after this week’s play, hiss status will be good enough to earn him a place at Royal Birkdale.

He secured a spot in the PGA Championship by virtue of his victory at the Valspar Championship earlier this year.

Hadwin last played in the U.S. Open in 2013 when he missed the cut. He will be making his first appearance in both the Open Championship and the PGA Championship this year.

--

Nick Taylor was impressive at the Nelson, closing out his weekend with rounds of 66 and 65. It was the second consecutive top-10 finish for the Abbotsford, B.C., product, who credited his play on the greens for the fine scores.

“The putter was really solid, kind of within 10 feet the last two days and especially today,” he told the PGA Tour, “and made a lot of putts for par that kept the round going, especially on my back nine.”

Although he didn’t play at last week’s Players, there’s a case to be made that Taylor is playing the best of all the Canadians right now. While he doesn’t have a win like Hadwin or Mackenzie Hughes, he has finished inside the top 25 in four of his last five starts.

He’s also moved to 70th on the FedEx Cup standings with 417 points. A year ago he ended up 129th on that list, just missing out on the playoffs after compiling 441 points. That means - barring a total collapse - Taylor should make the playoffs, earning an exemption for next season.

That’s important because his two-year exemption for winning the Sanderson Farms Championship is up in August.

****

Billy Horschel’s win at the AT&T Byron Nelson wasn’t just a little surprising – it was rather jaw-dropping.

Why? Well, for starters, Horschel came into the tournament having missed the cut in his previous four starts, seemingly not showing anything close to the form that had seen him win three times on Tour including the FedEx Cup in 2014. But he felt he was getting closer to playing well after he began focusing on slowing down his swing. His caddie even went so far as to predict a win this week. That came just after Horschel dunked his ball into the water on the 17th hole at the Players Championship a week earlier, causing some to think the forecast was a bit odd.

There was also the fact that Horschel hadn’t played the Nelson in five years because he disliked the course at TPC Las Colinas. At least he thought he did. After playing some practice rounds, he chided himself for not realizing the course suited his game.

Then there was the small matter of the guy he faced in the playoff – Jason Day. The No. 3-ranked golfer in the world had gone 63-68 on the weekend to tie Horschel at top spot. Most fans sizing up the playoff would have leaned towards Day.

Horschel has also hinted that over the past year he’s had some off-course issues although he refused to elaborate on just what those were.

“It's really surreal,” Horschel told reporters after the win. “This is probably the most emotional, most -- I'm sort of speechless because the other three wins I've had in my career have come off of really good playing.”

And, after missing the Masters, the 30-year-old will play the remaining three majors.