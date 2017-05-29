Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

FIVE QUICK NBA THOUGHTS:

1. BOSTON CELTICS: A terrific season for them: Atlantic Division champs, top seed in the East and an Eastern Conference Finals appearance. They're going to look to build on this sound foundation now and find themselves in a terrific position to improve, based upon their #1 pick in next month's NBA Draft, cap space, good young assets and future picks. In my opinion, Al Horford needs a bunch of help in the front court. Kelly Olynk is a nice rotation piece, but they still need size, mobility and toughness up front. Rebounding has to greatly improve. Jae Crowder is a solid 3, but if they can upgrade that spot I'd consider it, as well. But these are all positive "problems" to have.

2. CHRIS PAUL(Clippers): Doc Rivers said they want to, need to and have to find a way to keep him. I totally agree - he's a huge piece to what defines their team. The issue for them, quite frankly, is overall team-building with roster composition and Blake Griffin's difficult-to-discern ceiling as an elite 4 in the league with the questions surrounding his durability. There are lots of things to consider in LA this summer.

3. IMAN SHUMPERT (Cavs): With the Warriors being so explosive on the perimeter and at times going quite small, his defensive versatility is going to be huge off the bench for Cleveland. He's the most important reserve in this series for his squad. Shumpert must come up big on both ends to give his team a chance. The style of play will define extended time for him.

4. ANDRE IGUODALA (Warriors): He's the key reserve for Golden State. Obviously, he's a wonderful defender and will see time on LeBron James when he's on the floor. In addition, he's an outstanding playmaker offensively with big time vision and awareness. Others get very good shots with him on the floor. In addition, as we've seen over the years, he can score when needed, both on the block and facing the basket. He gives his team a multitude of options in terms of how they want to attack and defend the Cavs.

5. LONG WAIT UNTIL GAME 1: Just a pet peeve of mine, but the season is way too long to begin with. I totally understand and respect that the NBA TV partners paid $24 billion US for a nine-year deal which is currently in Year 1, so they dictate dates. Those folks are a lot smarter than me. With that being said, isn't there a way to have nine Finals TV dates in place (The first two are earlier dates) just in case both the Conference Finals end in five games or fewer? Both did and now we sit and wait. In addition, it shouldn't take 18 days (June 1-18) to play a seven-game series if it goes that long. Again, I totally get it, but I would just like that further discussed. I truly think it effects the rhythm and flow for teams. I'm sure I'm preaching to the choir, but it's just my two cents